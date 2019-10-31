HAWESVILLE -- Breckinridge County will get the chance to defend its 3rd Region volleyball championship on Thursday night.
The Lady Tigers beat Apollo 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-13) in the semifinals Wednesday at Hancock County High School.
They will meet Owensboro Catholic for the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday. Catholic beat Muhlenberg County 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-11) in the other semifinal.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces were able to control things throughout the match, but coach Brian Hardison wanted to see more push from his team.
"We went through the motions, had no energy, just lucky we're talented enough to be able to do that. I am surprised," Hardison said. "We spread the ball around well enough, got all of our hitters hitting. We didn't just rely on one hitter."
Isabelle Wright and Cassidy Towery were strong hitting on the outside, which is always expected for the Lady Aces.
Catholic also had some good work out of the middle.
Sophomore Cate Sites did well in long stretches and had nine kills, three blocks and three digs.
Junior Madeline Castlen had seven kills, four aces, three blocks and three digs.
"Isabelle and Cassidy were our offense, but we had a lot out of the middle too," Hardison said.
Towery had eight kills. Wright had seven kills and four digs. Jenna Glenn had five digs. Cecilia Clemens had 32 assists.
Hardison wants to see Catholic come out of the gate faster against Breckinridge County. The Lady Aces are 25-10.
"Speed kills. If you're not playing with energy and speed against Breck, you're behind," Hardison said. "We've got a gameplan for them, and we hope it works out."
Muhlenberg County finished 19-13. Daisy Ritchie had nine kills and seven digs. Stephanie Walker had 10 digs.
"We finished our season really strong," Muhlenberg County coach Tabby Davenport said. "We were 11-2 in the second half. I'm very proud of the way we played.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3APOLLO 0
Breckinridge County put up some impressive attacking and defensive numbers.
Audrey Whitworth had 18 kills and Peyton Whitworth had 10. Peyton Whitworth had 25 assists. Natalie Henning had 14 blocks. Tessa Allen had eight kills.
The outside hitting game for Audrey Whitworth was impressive. Breckinridge County was also tough in the middle blocking Apollo.
Breck County was up 20-17 in the first set before running off five straight points to close the set behind the serving of Madison Thompson. Breckinridge County built a 10-point lead in the second set, then had to fight Apollo off after it got within 20-17 again behind Tallie Satterfield's serving.
"The girls came out with a lot of energy, which I knew we needed to have," Breckinridge County coach Barry Mingus said. When we pass the ball we're as good as anybody. When we take a few points off, we usually give them back. When we're on and passing, we're in pretty good control. Everybody is contributing.
The Lady Tigers don't seem nervous considering they're going for a second straight regional championship on Thursday.
"After a while you get over that level, hopefully we are," Mingus said. "We're playing with confidence, we're senior heavy, and that's important, too.
For Apollo Natalie Ewing had five kills and five blocks. Whitley Chambers had five kills. Satterfield had three blocks and 10 digs. Hallie Wilson had 15 digs.
Apollo finished 25-13.
"They have shown a tremendous amount of fight this season," Apollo coach Mary Howard said of her team. "We've dealt with adversity all year long. We came out aggressive (against Breck County). In the end we couldn't score enough. (Breck County) is extremely solid."
