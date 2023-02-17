Karmin Riley scored 17 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 50-44 girls basketball win over Whitefield Academy Thursday at the Owensboro Catholic gym.
Hailee Johnson added 13 points for the Lady Aces (19-9).
Camryn Poole finished with 16 points for the Lady Wildcats (22-7), and Allison Spieker added 13 points.
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY13 17 8 6 — 44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC8 14 13 15 — 50
Whitefield Academy (44) — Poole 16, Spieker 13, Ritter 8, Thompson 5, Smith 2.
Owensboro Catholic (50) — Riley 17, Johnson 13, Le. Keelin 6, Krampe 6, Randolph 5, Riney 3.
SOUTH WARREN 48, OWENSBORO 34
A’Lyrica Hughes scored 12 points to lead Owensboro, which finished the regular season 18-9.
South Warren was led by Gracie Hodges with 17 points in Bowling Green. South Warren is 17-13.
SOUTH WARREN12 6 17 13 — 48
Owensboro (34) — Hughes 12, Moorman 5, Worth 3, Gibson 3, Palmer 2, Phillips 2, Carter-Swanagan 1.
South Warren (48) — Hodges 17, Hudson 11, Murath 9, Mitchell 5, Garrett 3, Frank 3.
GRAVES CO. 64, MUHLENBERG CO. 51
Brooklyn Stewart scored 16 points as the Lady Mustangs fell in Mayfield.
Sarah-Cate Boggess added 13 points for Muhlenberg County (18-10).
Hannah Glisson scored 21 points to pace Graves County (23-6). Morgan Alexander and Conlee Spann finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY12 11 16 12 — 51
GRAVES COUNTY21 15 10 18 — 64
Muhlenberg County (51) — Stewart 16, Boggess 13, T. Wilkins 9, Fields 6, I. Wilkins 3, Noe 2, Proffitt 2.
Graves County (64) — Glisson 21, Alexander 15, Spann 14, Hayden 6, Riley 6, Fowler 2.
BOYS
DAVIESS CO. 57, UNION CO. 45
Gage Phelps scored 22 points to lead the Panthers at home.
DC finished its regular season at 13-14.
Kris Hughes led Union County (12-15) with 21 points.
UNION COUNTY12 9 17 7 — 45
DAVIESS COUNTY16 11 10 20 — 57
Union County (45) — Hughes 21, Manuel 11, Miller 5, Jones 3.
Daviess County (57) — Phelps 22, Payne 8, Ayer 6, Brown 6, Oberst 6, Hillard 5, Dickens 2, McCain 1, Renfrow 1.
EVANSVILLE REITZ 62, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 61
Brian Griffith scored 22 points, and Parker Gray and Tutt Carrico each scored 15 for Owensboro Catholic, which finished the regular season 25-4. Griffith scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Catholic hit all 13 of its free throws in the game.
Jayden Sanders scored 21 points to lead Reitz in Evansville.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC9 13 18 21 — 61
EVANSVILLE REITZ16 16 10 20 — 62
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Griffith 22, Gray 15, T. Carrico 15, Beickman 5, Sims 2, Hobgood 2.
Evansville Reitz (62) — Sanders 21, Higgs 18, Kirkland 11, Vance 6, Goodloe 3, Langley 2, Pace 1.
SOUTH WARREN 63, OHIO CO. 60
Elijah Decker scored 26 points to lead Ohio County in Hartford.
Carter Young added 12 points for Ohio County, which finished the regular season 23-7.
SOUTH WARREN12 16 14 21 — 63
OHIO COUNTY9 25 13 13 — 60
South Warren (63) — Hudson 18, Posey 17, Rowe 13, Goley 10, Button 2, Bratcher 2, Linhardt 1.
Ohio County (60) — Decker 26, Young 12, Morse 7, Culbertson 7, Kennedy 6, Lindsey 2.
BUTLER CO. 75, McLEAN CO. 64
Jaxon Floyd scored 22 points as the Cougars fell in Morgantown.
Gunnar Revelett finished with 14 points for McLean County (21-8), and Evan Ward added 11 points.
Ty Price paced Butler County (20-9) with 40 points. Lawson Rice scored 16 points, and Justin Castlen chipped in 10.
McLEAN COUNTY16 15 19 14 — 64
BUTLER COUNTY21 24 13 17 — 75
McLean County (64) — Floyd 22, Revelett 14, Ward 11, C. Lee 6, Cline 5, Taylor 4, J. Lee 2.
Butler County (75) — Price 40, Rice 16, Castlen 10, T. Deweese 5, Laughing 2, C. Deweese 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.