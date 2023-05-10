Free physicals

Dr. Justis Stolz, a sports medicine specialist, sits in an exam room at the Owensboro Health Pleasant Valley Medical Building on Tuesday. Owensboro Health is offering free sports physicals for middle and high school students through June.

 Provided by Owensboro Health

In an effort to help keep student-athletes in Owensboro as healthy as possible heading into the summer, Owensboro Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for middle- and high-school students during May and June.

Physicals will be available at the Pleasant Valley Medical Building at 1301 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 500B, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of June. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 270-417-7940.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.