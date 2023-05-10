In an effort to help keep student-athletes in Owensboro as healthy as possible heading into the summer, Owensboro Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for middle- and high-school students during May and June.
Physicals will be available at the Pleasant Valley Medical Building at 1301 Pleasant Valley Rd., Suite 500B, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of June. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 270-417-7940.
Dr. Justis Stolz, sports medicine specialist with Owensboro Health, said it’s “100% a preventative measure” to make sure athletes are ready for the rigors of playing sports or getting ready to compete next fall.
“It’s a way that we can make sure they’re ready to compete in a safe manner and make sure that they’re not going to be a danger to themselves with participating,” Stolz said Tuesday. “It gives us a chance to assess their health and assess if they’ve got any existing injuries and better allow us to provide limitations or suggestions on sports that athletes can and can’t do.”
The physicals include evaluations on vision and hearing, as well as checking blood pressure, pulse, muscular strength and joints, among other areas of concern.
“You can catch a lot of things early in these physicals and can help provide guidance,” Stolz added. “There are some specific sports where athletes may or may not be able to compete based on their physical results, so catching those things early to be able to have that conversation and properly discuss the risks and benefits is important.”
With more attention being placed on assessing cardiac health of young athletes, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, Owensboro Health placed an emphasis on offering physicals free of charge.
“We want everyone to be an athlete, and if you put it behind a paywall, it makes it really difficult,” Stolz said.
“A lot of these kids at schools might not have all the resources, so we don’t want to make it harder for them to be able to compete and do things. We want to make sure that this is available for all of the athletes and students in the surrounding areas.”
In addition to walk-in availability, Owensboro Health will also be visiting Daviess County Public Schools like Burns, Daviess County and College View middle schools, as well as Apollo and Daviess County high schools in June.
And, even if an athlete feels completely healthy, Stolz said it’s better to be completely sure before competing.
“There are some crazy things that you can catch on these,” he said. “I’ve been with various colleges and high schools in the past, and we’ve gotten what’s called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (abnormally thick heart muscles). Some of these we’ve caught, like abnormal blood pressure readings that are unusual for a young adult athlete. We’ve found vision issues where a kid hadn’t had a physical in over a year with their pediatrician, so we were able to catch things like that.
“You can start the process of making sure that there’s healthy habits in place by doing some of this stuff.”
