Since 2018, Owensboro has hosted the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis Championships, and recent renovations at the Owensboro Tennis Complex ensure that it’s an event the city can help succeed for years to come.

Kentucky Wesleyan College administrators bid to host their conference’s tennis tournament each year, and bringing the event to Owensboro requires a strong partnership between the college, the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association, the City of Owensboro and its Parks and Recreation Department, nearby Merchant Centre Court and Visit Owensboro.

