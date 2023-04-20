Since 2018, Owensboro has hosted the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis Championships, and recent renovations at the Owensboro Tennis Complex ensure that it’s an event the city can help succeed for years to come.
Kentucky Wesleyan College administrators bid to host their conference’s tennis tournament each year, and bringing the event to Owensboro requires a strong partnership between the college, the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association, the City of Owensboro and its Parks and Recreation Department, nearby Merchant Centre Court and Visit Owensboro.
And, KWC Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Internal Operations Greg Richard said, the reception from the conference and its members has been nothing but positive.
“It’s been fantastic,” Richard said of the tournament, which started Thursday and runs through Saturday. “This year might’ve been the first time in a long time that there was a second bid, but I think everybody loves coming down here. It mostly goes back to the facility and the play outside, as opposed to up north where play can get a little bit colder. We’ve got a good facility and also the consistency of knowing we’ve hosted it before.
“The conference added two more teams this season — so six men’s and women’s teams instead of four — and those three additional courts outside are huge for allowing us to have multiple matches going on at the same time.”
Not only does the tournament benefit Wesleyan and the G-MAC; it’s also a boost for local sports tourism.
“When you have the facilities like we do, it’s important not only for our citizens to enjoy but also to provide an economic impact to our community,” said City of Owensboro Recreation Superintendent Kerry Bodenheimer. “We’re filling hotels, student-athletes come in and they compete and eat at our local restaurants. All of that is extremely important and part of why we support the facilities that we do. With the three additional courts out there and recently resurfaced, we continue to be able to have first-class facilities that can host these high-quality events.”
A massive benefit is that, in the case of inclement weather, the action can move indoors to Centre Court — not just for the current tournament but also for any of the numerous tennis competitions in Owensboro throughout the year.
“It’s a wonderful location, and to be able to have the indoor/outdoor flexibility is great,” Bodenheimer added. “The Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association is a wonderful partner, and we work very, very closely together in bringing in events from a USTA standpoint. Between Owensboro Tennis Complex, Centre Court and the courts at Moreland Park, it shows we can bring in larger tournaments and be able to provide for our local citizens, high schoolers and college student-athletes.”
The G-MAC semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the women playing at 9 a.m. and the men at 1 p.m. The finals will be Saturday, with the women at 10 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.
“It’s just so exciting,” Bodenheimer said. “Especially with the student-athlete events, the atmosphere is electric. I definitely encourage our local community to get out there and see some high-level tennis competition.”
By all accounts, it’s an event that Wesleyan and the City of Owensboro would love to keep hosting.
“We’re always looking for more tournaments and more events that we can bring to Owensboro,” Richard said. “We want to be really good stewards of the G-MAC and help our conference out. We’re perfectly suited to continue hosting in the future. We’re excited, year in and year out, that we’re considered to host.”
