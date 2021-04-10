More than 350 wrestlers from 13 different states will descend upon Owensboro this weekend for The Boro Brawl Nationals wrestling tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Age divisions range from 6U to 18U, with varying weight classes in each age group.
The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Wesleyan College wrestling program, with Panthers head coach Rob McCabe serving as the tournament director. Another inspiration for tournament officials was to simply showcase wrestling in a part of the state that didn’t offer much opportunity in the past.
“We wanted to bring wrestling to western Kentucky,” said Brandie McCabe. “There’s never been a big tournament like this on this side of Kentucky.
“Being two hours away from a lot of major cities, we knew we could bring people into town.”
The one-day event, which starts at 9:30 a.m., is being put on in partnership with Visit Owensboro as a way to bring wrestlers and their families to the city. Outside spectators are not allowed in, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but McCabe said she anticipates that changing in the future — as the tournament continues growing.
“We teamed up with Visit Owensboro, and they helped us get connected with hotel rooms and letting a lot of local restaurants know about it,” she said. “We have some amazing competition coming in, so we definitely have an elite tournament
“This will definitely be an every-year event. We want a two-day tournament. We planned on having 800 wrestlers, but with COVID — we still hit close to 400, which I think is an excellent number. We’re pretty excited.”
The tournament will wrap up around 9 p.m. Saturday night, with champions crowned in 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 15U, 18U, middle school girls and high school girls divisions.
