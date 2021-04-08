Baseball and softball fields around Owensboro are set for a busy month ahead.
In addition to area high school action, the Kentucky Legend 2A Championships are set for April 23-24, with softball at the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park and baseball at Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.
Meanwhile, the All ‘A’ Classic will be April 24-25, with softball at Fisher Park and baseball at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.
“It’s going to be a huge sports weekend in Owensboro,” said Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for Visit Owensboro.
Both tournaments were called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so 2021 will be the first year for the 2A championships.
The 2A state title softball game is scheduled for noon on April 24, with the baseball game slated for 6 p.m. Eight teams will compete in each sport, and schools are currently playing for a berth to the state tournaments.
“We’re so excited to provide a platform for our athletes to compete at the highest level among their similar-size schools,” said 2A Championships chair Jeremy Tackett. “We look forward to getting the games underway.”
According to Bratcher, being able to host state tournaments comes as a result of recently-completed updates at Fisher Park, as well as cooperation from local schools.
“What an honor it is for Owensboro to get to host state championship softball and baseball during the same weekend,” Bratcher said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the newly-renovated Kentucky Legend Fields. I also want to say thank you to Owensboro High School for allowing us to use their baseball field for our baseball championships.
“While the 2A championships are taking place, Owensboro is also hosting the All ‘A’ state softball and baseball championships at the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher and at Owensboro Catholic High School’s baseball field at Chautauqua Park.”
Owensboro will also host the Kentucky Legend 2A volleyball and soccer championships later this year. Basketball will take place in January of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.