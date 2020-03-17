The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department announced all leagues, programs, lessons and events between Monday and April 5 have been canceled to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Skating lessons at the Edge Ice Center, the Ice Sports Industry Skating competition, Spring Day Camp and the Adult Volleyball League are among the events canceled.
In addition, the Edge Ice Center, the Dugan Best Recreation Center and the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Center also will be closed during this time. Any program, private rental and birthday party at these buildings are canceled and Parks and Recreation staff members will be in contact with affected parties to reschedule the event or process a refund.
Amanda Rogers, Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department director, said the facilities are being cleaned and disinfected while the doors locked.
Outdoor parks will continue with normal operating hours. This includes green space parks such as Legion, Moreland and Smothers; Hillcrest Golf Course; Ben Hawes Golf Course; and shelters. Shelter or gazebo reservations during this time will take place as scheduled. If that changes, notifications will be made as soon as possible.
Rogers said the parks and recreation department is working with the Public Works Department to determine the amount of cleaning the open parks will need.
“And then we’re going to be re-analyzing whether or not we need to place closures on those locations,” she said.
Rogers acknowledged the challenges if the department decided to close the remaining open parks, such as the lack of gates and the inability to fence off every location. Rogers said a possible closure would be more of a recommendation.
“We’ll request that the citizens follow that,” she said.
Rogers said the ongoing renovations at Jack C. Fisher Park are still slated to be finished by Memorial Day weekend, but that could change depending on coronavirus concerns.
“So much of what we’re doing is done by ... outside party contractors,” she said.
Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess Fiscal Court, said the county only provides park facilities and does not run programs.
“Essentially, the county is open for business,” he said, adding that the organizations that run the programs will have to cancel programs at their own discretion.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county has the ability to close the parks if such a situation were to arise, such as a directive that would stop public gatherings.
People involved in one of the leagues, programs, lessons, events, or have a rental scheduled during the dates listed above and have questions or need more information are encouraged to email the appropriate supervisor listed below:
Hillcrest and Ben Hawes Golf Courses: Charles Whelan, whelance@ owensboro.org
Edge Ice Center: Kerry Bodenheimer, bodenheimerkl@owensboro.org
Smothers Park: Jennifer Hodges, hodgesjs@ owensboro.org
Owensboro Parks & Rec Administration Center: Brittni Klotzback, klotzbackbb@owensboro.org
Dugan Best Recreation Center: Michael Gray, graymj@owensboro.org
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
