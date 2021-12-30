Owensboro racing legend and the patriarch of the Hayden racing family, Earl Hayden, died Wednesday at his home in Owensboro. He was 74.
Hayden, the father of famed sibling racing trio Tommy, Roger Lee and the late Nicky Hayden, had fought a long battle with cancer.
Earl was a dirt track racer for two decades before starting a career selling motorcycles and spare parts, then later built tracks where his children could practice on the family’s ranch on the outskirts of Owensboro. Nicky Hayden, dubbed “The Kentucky Kid,” went on to become the 2006 MotoGP world champion.
In 2002, the three brothers became the first family to fill the podium at an AMA Grand National event, when Nicky, Tommy and Roger Lee took the first three spots at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield. All three were AMA national roadracing champions.
Following Nicky’s first-ever career MotoGP win at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, in 2005, Earl greeted his son with an emotional hug that was broadcast around the world on television. Nicky even raced under the fabled No. 69 — the same number Earl used during his racing days.
Nicky, who was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in October, died in May 2017 after being struck by a car while training on a bicycle in Italy. He was 35.
In 2014, Earl wrote “The First Family of Racing,” a book devoted to the telling of the Haydens’ rise to prominence in the racing world. The story also features excerpts written by his children and wife.
Earl is survived by his wife, Rose; sons Tommy and Roger Lee; daughters Jenny and Kathleen; and his grandchildren.
