More than 100 wrestlers and their families from 13 different states will be in Owensboro on April 9 for the Boro Brawl Nationals wrestling competition at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Last year’s inaugural event, which saw more than 1,100 wrestling bouts contested in a single day, laid the foundation for a national-level event to bring in competitors from across the country.
“We are excited to host the Boro Brawl Nationals again at the Owensboro Convention Center, an amazing facility that allows us to place 12 wrestling mats on the floor to allow a high number of local and out-of-town competitors,” said Rob McKay, Kentucky Wesleyan wrestling coach and Boro Brawl event director. “While we currently have 13 states represented, we are looking to add teams from as far away as Colorado and New York.
“When you have a high number of participants coming from out of state, the economic impact will be significant. This tournament serves as a great fundraising opportunity for our wrestling program at Kentucky Wesleyan. Being able to provide an experience like this for the wrestlers and parents is amazing.”
The event will feature a full slate of both boys’ and girls’ teams beginning at 8 a.m.
Wrestlers from Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin are registered to compete.
According to McKay, last year’s event created an estimated $250,000 economic impact for Owensboro and Daviess County.
“This event is a win-win for Owensboro,” said Chris Gendek, Visit Owensboro director of destination development and sports management. “It’s great publicity, not only for our friends at Kentucky Wesleyan, but for Owensboro-Daviess County as a whole. It showcases our community as a multi-sports tourism destination.”
Among the wrestlers expected to participate include the Kentucky youth state champion for 12-and-under at 130 pounds; the Kentucky state champion for the middle school heavyweight class; the Missouri high school state champion at 160 pounds; the Tennessee state champion for the high school 152-pound class; state runners-up from Tennessee and Missouri; regional champions from Indiana and Illinois; and others.
“We’re excited to host national-caliber tournaments,” said Mark Shook, KWC athletic director. “Kentucky Wesleyan is not just a college in Owensboro — we are a college for Owensboro. The Boro Brawl Nationals presents another great opportunity to highlight the commitment and support Visit Owensboro has put in to showcase our great city and region.”
