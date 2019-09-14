Owensboro High School saw a new wrinkle in Apollo's defense Friday night. It gave the Red Devils trouble early, but once they figured it out, the football went in the air and down the field a lot.
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw five touchdown passes, three to Tyren Hayden and two more to Steven Stevenson, on the way to a 46-0 win in front of a sizable crowd at Eagle Stadium.
Wimsatt hit Hayden for a 9-yard crossing route touchdown to open the scoring, then on OHS's next offensive play Wimsatt found Hayden for a 36-yard touchdown before the end of the first quarter.
Wimsatt made it 20-0 when he scored on a 1-yard keeper to cap an 8-play drive on the third Red Devil series in a row to end with a touchdown.
OHS would actually score the next two times it had the ball as well. Wimsatt found Stevenson for a 47-yard touchdown pass play, and they followed that with the highlight reel play of the night. Wimsatt hit Stevenson in stride down the sideline, and the junior juggled the ball once, twice, before corralling it and finishing the 51-yard touchdown play.
"It hit me right in the hands, I've got to hold on to that ball," Stevenson said. "Coach (Jay) Fallin tells me to catch the ball clean, sometimes it's hard to catch the ball clean, I had to stay focused on the ball the best I could."
Stevenson made five catches for 132 yards.
Hayden caught his third touchdown pass late in the third quarter, another pass in stride from Wimsatt that covered 79 yards and got a running clock going.
Hayden made five catches for 140 yards. Wimsatt hit 15-of-23 passes for 305 yards.
All of that happened after a rough first series when OHS got its first look at a cover zero and near-continuous blitzing from Apollo's defense.
"They did something tonight that they never showed. They got in cover zero and blitzed a lot," Fallin said. "That's part of football. You gameplan all week based on what a team has done, then you come out here on Friday night and they're doing something completely different than they've ever done. If you're a good team, you can adapt to that quickly and get your scheme where it needs to be, and start moving the ball.
"What they were doing to us was surprising us up front. We were able to get the offense over on the sideline and talk to them about what they were doing, the offensive line picked up the blitzes, Gavin evaded the extra rusher. Anytime the defense is bringing seven, somebody is going to be wide open. We think we have quality receivers, Gavin was doing a nice job of hitting them in stride and that makes it a race to the end zone."
Wimsatt also did a good job of escaping trouble if there were free Apollo defenders coming at him.
"Somebody is going to be free, you're going to have to flush away from them," Fallin said. "Gavin did that a lot tonight, he flushed out of the pocket, kept his eyes downfield. Maybe two weeks ago he would've just taken off running, but now he's keeping his eyes down field, he's seeing those receivers, hitting them in stride."
OHS's final touchdown of the night was a 43-yard pass play from backup quarterback Taquan Robinson to Maurice Moorman with 1:52 left.
Owensboro finished with 400 yards in total offense. The Devils' defense held Apollo to 116 yards, 72 on the ground, and they kept quarterback Damian Lovinsky in check.
"The defensive effort was good overall," Fallin said. "We got a really good pass rush on Damian, we were able to contain him, bottle him up. It was probably not our best defensive effort of the year, but we made enough plays to keep them off the scoreboard."
Apollo coach Phillip Hawkins thought his defense held up except for big plays.
"We had them in some situations, then we give up big plays," Hawkins said. "You can't take a good team like Owensboro, stop them for three downs, then take a down off."
OWENSBORO 14-12-13-7 -- 46
APOLLO 0-0-0-0 -- 0
O-Hayden 9 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Hayden 36 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (kick failed)
O-Stevenson 47 pass from Wimsatt (kick failed)
O-Stevenson 51 pass from Wimsatt (pass failed)
O-Hayden 79 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Moorman 43 pass from Robinson (Thurman kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.