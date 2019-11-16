Owensboro High School left no doubt the second time it played Graves County this football season.
The Red Devils rolled to a 43-0 victory in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs, winning the District 1 championship Friday night at Rash Stadium.
OHS went to 11-1 on the season and will host Louisville Fairdale in the third round of the playoffs, the state quarterfinals, next Friday at Rash Stadium.
The Devils got three touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, and he also went 70 yards on a fake punt to put them up 15-0 in the first quarter.
"We had the fake drawn up and told Gavin, 'If it's there, take it. If it's not, go for it,' " OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "I expected him to get the first down, I didn't expect him to score."
Wimsatt did a fine job of tight-rope running down the OHS sideline for the score.
"It's a play we called, I definitely saw a lot of green field, so I took it.," Wimsatt said.
He also hit Tyren Hayden with touchdown passes of 46 and 29 yards. Hayden had four catches for 98 yards. Wimsatt also found Cameron Thompson for a 22-yard scoring pass play. OHS did most of its damage on slant and middle seam routes.
"The offense played well. We caught the ball, the O-Line gave me a lot of time to get the ball out," Wimsatt said. He finished 7-of-11 passing for 184 yards. "We just made sure we came out hot and stayed hot the whole game. Our intensity was different, the last time we didn't come out as ready to play."
Ethan Avery ran 11 times for 72 yards and he got OHS's first touchdown on a 12-yard run.
"Ethan played well in the first half, he had the first touchdown
on a tremendous run," Fallin said. "We want to take what the defense is giving us. You want to be in a situation where all five of the skill players and the quarterback can be a threat to carry the ball at any given time."
This game was much different than when the teams played in the regular season, when OHS had to grind out a 27-8 win at Graves County.
"That's a tough place to play down there," Fallin said. "We're much healthier than we were down there. Graves County is a good team, their losses this year were to some of the best teams in western Kentucky.
"We wanted to be able to take advantage of what we wanted to do to them defensively and offensively. We felt we added some wrinkles from the last time we played them that would be to our advantage."
Graves County (7-5) was held to 129 yards in total offense and seven first downs. Graves County quarterback John Brown was 11-of-20 passing for 95 yards and three interceptions.
OHS's final touchdown came on a Javius Taylor 56-yard interception return. There was a KHSAA-mandated running clock from the 4:20 mark of the second quarter.
"We had a really great week of practice, our guys were really dialed in, I expected us to play well," Fallin said. "I don't know if I expected it to be a running clock in the first half. We just executed really well, in all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams. I knew we had a pretty good chance when we had a bad snap on a PAT, and executing the fire (play) that we practice and got the two-point conversion.
"Defensively, they threatened a couple of times in the first half, but we made the plays to keep them out of the end zone. Offensively, we were clicking on all cylinders. Then we got a defensive touchdown too."
OHS finished with 392 yards in total offense.
GRAVES COUNTY0-0-0-0 -- 0
OWENSBORO15-28-0-0 -- 43
O-Avery 12 run (Eberhardt pass from Wimsatt)
O-Wimsatt 70 run (Thurman kick)
O-Hayden 46 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Thompson 22 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Hayden 29 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Taylor 56 interception return (Thurman kick)
