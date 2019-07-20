The Owensboro Western 12U Cal Ripken Baseball All-Stars went 0-2 in pool play at the Ohio Valley Regional at Crown Point, Indiana on Friday.
Western fell to Schererville, Indiana, 4-3, in the second game of the day on a walk-off single with two on in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Western (50/70) was down 3-1 in the top of the sixth but Noah Ranburger hit a 2-run single to score Chris Burns and Will Hume and tie the game.
Owensboro Western lost its first game 3-1 to Buffalo, West Virginia.
"It was a tight game," Western manager Greg Wathen said.
The teams each managed only one hit and it was tied 1-1 going to the third inning. Western gave up two walks, a single, a fielder's choice then a fly ball to score two runs.
Pitching ruled the day for both teams. Zach Morrison and Trevor DeLacey split pitching duties for Western, with Morrison taking the loss.
Owensboro Western will rake on Newburgh, Indiana, Saturday at 9 a.m. in its final pool play game.
HANCOCK COUNTY WINS OPENER
Hancock County won its opening game in the 12U Cal Ripken (46/60) Region Tournament at Kokomo, Indiana.
Hancock County beat Southeastern Lexington 11-10. Brady Atwell and Jack Roberts had home runs in the fourth inning for Hancock County. Atwell also had a 3-run double and a 2-RBI single.
Jack Roberts was the winning pitcher and Kolby Keown had a save.
