If there’s anyone that embraces the philosophy that hard work pays off, it’s Marshall Griffith.
The former Daviess County High School star wasn’t sure if he’d play basketball again, but he never gave up on the idea of playing professionally. When the TBL’s Owensboro Thoroughbreds came calling last year, he gave it a shot — but, by the 24-year-old’s own admission, he wasn’t ready.
“I came in probably 15 pounds heavier,” said Griffith, who was used as a practice player for shorthanded Owensboro last year. “I was slow in my step. I really didn’t impress the coach at all.
“When I came back this year, I originally got cut from training camp, so I really didn’t make the team, but (Thoroughbreds coach Mark Anderson) told me I could come practice with the team.”
As it turned out, all Griffith needed was his foot in the door.
“I came to practice with the team within that week, but by the time the next weekend came, he told me I could travel and dress out,” he said. “The first couple games, I didn’t play at all, but I didn’t expect to. After that, I still kept practicing, just trying to get involved, and he saw me working and started playing me more. Lately, he’s been trusting me.”
It didn’t take long to make a mark after that.
In Griffith’s first action of the season, a 149-112 win over the Kentucky Enforcers on March 12, he scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds. In the next seven games to follow, he scored double figures in two contests and provided valuable minutes as the Thoroughbreds played nine of their first 10 games on the road.
Over the last two contests, however, his production has exploded. The 6-foot, 180-pound guard has totaled 44 points in his last two outings, knocking down 16-of-26 shots from the field (61.5%) and 5-of-12 from 3-point range (41.6%) in the process.
For the season, Griffith’s scoring average is up to 10.5 points on 52.9% shooting from the floor and a 43.3% clip from beyond the arc.
“I feel like I’ve been playing good,” said Griffith, who has helped the division-leading Thoroughbreds build a 10-2 record. “I’m just sticking within the system. This hard work’s paying off. I’ve been working really hard this offseason and in practice.
“Really, I’ve been the same all year. I got a chance. Early in the year, I wasn’t really getting an opportunity, but I’ve been playing more lately so everything’s falling into line. My goal was to get on the court and force coach to have to play me. Once I got on the court, I was going to do whatever I could.”
Thoroughbreds coach Mark Anderson gave all the credit to Griffith for earning his way into the rotation.
“He comes into practice every day,” said Anderson, whose squad is enjoying some time off until it plays again on April 22. “He’s very consistent. Him losing 15 pounds has made a huge difference — his quickness his jumping ability, he’s not a mismatch when he goes in. I’ve seen him go in and outjump much bigger opponents to get critical rebounds.
“His last two games were huge. It shows he can come in and do some things for us that I’ve gotten to the point where I trust him. He’s proving it defensively and on offense that when he’s out there, he’s been a gamechanger for us.”
As long as Griffith continues to provide an offensive spark and play solid defense, Anderson added, the minutes will be there — a testament to the Owensboro native’s resiliency.
“He didn’t play the first two games, but that didn’t deter him from what he was doing,” he said. “He kept going at it, coming in and doing the same things. It’s been a blessing.”
Griffith, who graduated from DCHS in 2015 and had stops at Gulf Coast State College in Florida and Lindsey Wilson College, is just happy to be playing basketball again — and he wants to cap off the year with a TBL championship for his hometown.
“That’s probably been the best part,” he said of playing in Owensboro again. “I got a lot of supporters in the city. A lot of people are coming to the game, taking pictures. I got a lot of people supporting me right here in our city.”
