The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association and Visit Owensboro are hosting the inaugural Mutton City Shootout this weekend at the Edge Ice Center, with 12 teams from St. Louis, Memphis, Louisville, Evansville and Owensboro competing in 8U and 10U divisions.

The event began with a pair of games Friday, but a full slate of action is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

