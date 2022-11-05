The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association and Visit Owensboro are hosting the inaugural Mutton City Shootout this weekend at the Edge Ice Center, with 12 teams from St. Louis, Memphis, Louisville, Evansville and Owensboro competing in 8U and 10U divisions.
The event began with a pair of games Friday, but a full slate of action is scheduled for 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
OYHA’s Dustin Hamilton, who coaches the 8U Mites squad, was more than happy to participate in a local tournament for the first time.
“Typically when we play other teams, they’re two-and-a-half or three hours away,” he said. “We go and play a couple of games and then have to come home. There’s a lot of traveling that goes with it, so it’s definitely nice to be able to host a tournament here. We’re hoping to get to do this as an annual thing.”
Admission for the tournament will be free.
“Hockey’s always been a sport that anybody can come watch,” said Hamilton. “I’ve been playing hockey my whole life, and I never went to an event where you pay to get in. We want to keep it that way.
“It’s going to be a fun weekend for all the teams to get together and play one another. We’ll have a championship banner and medals and everything.”
With teams coming to stay for the weekend, the City of Owensboro is expecting an estimated economic impact of $232,684.
“We are excited to be able to host these young hockey players in Owensboro for what I am sure will become an annual event,” said recreation superintendent Kerry Bodenheimer. “I personally feel the Edge Ice Center is the best ice arena in the state, and we are always excited to welcome people from out of town to our community and to this great facility.
“I want to thank the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association for their hard work in hosting the event and to Visit Owensboro for their support.”
By hosting the tournament, Hamilton said, he also hopes it encourages a big crowd to come out and see what the OYHA is all about.
“I would love to see grown-ups come out with their kids, and I’d like to see kids come and check it out and say, ‘Hey, this is something I want to do,’ ” he said. “One of the biggest issues is we don’t have a lot of participation. Hockey’s not a big sport in this area, so it’d be great if we can have people come out and check it out and gain some interest.”
