The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team was set to close out the final portion of its season, beginning with Saturday’s matchup at Trevecca Nazarene, but positive COVID-19 tests within the Panthers’ program have put those plans on hold for now.
KWC, which was beginning a slate of four games in eight days, was forced to cancel its game against the Trojans in Nashville early Saturday morning. The Panthers also called off Monday’s contest at Lake Erie as a precaution while the team conducts contact tracing protocols.
Wesleyan (10-5, 9-5 in G-MAC) has already passed the 11-game threshold needed for postseason eligibility, but third-year coach Drew Cooper is working to get as many games scheduled as possible before the conference tournament begins March 2.
“We’re still hoping to play a couple of these games, but time is running out,” said Cooper, whose team is still scheduled to face Ohio Valley at home on Thursday and at Tiffin on Saturday. “We’re hoping to be able to reschedule one of these games for next Sunday, but we don’t have anything in place yet.
“With the conference tournament next week, we’ve got to get as much basketball under our belt as we can and secure our rotation. What we need right now is outside competition opportunities.”
The Panthers’ matchup against Lake Erie was already a make-up game from when it was originally postponed Dec. 19, 2020 — what would’ve been Wesleyan’s season opener.
Though scheduling has been difficult this season, Cooper said the worst part about so much uncertainty is telling his players.
“It’s toughest on our guys,” he said. “We’ve said this all along, but everything is so tentative.
“I hated this morning, walking into the gym to tell them we weren’t playing. We’d been practicing hard, getting ready for this stretch run, we felt great, we were comfortable going into Trevecca — then you go out there and tell them all to go home.”
Wesleyan remains third in the league standings with a 3.71 in the G-MAC’s point-rating system, but Malone (3.66), Walsh (3.43) and Cedarville (3.31) aren’t too far behind. The Panthers, meanwhile, are tied with Lake Erie for the least number of conference games played at 14.
With so much out of KWC’s control, Cooper wants his team to simply focus on what it can control: Closing the season on a strong note, if possible.
“That time of year is here,” he said. “It’s winning time.”
