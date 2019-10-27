Ninth District champion Owensboro Catholic will face 11th District runner-up Meade County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
Also on Tuesday, 12th District champion Grayson County will meet 10th District runner-up Muhlenberg County at 7:30 p.m.
The eight-team tournament begins on Monday with a pair of quarterfinal matches, as 10th District winner Ohio County challenges 9th District runner-up Apollo, followed by a 7:30 p.m. matchup between 11th District champion Breckinridge County and 12th District runner-up Whitesville Trinity.
The semifinal round is set for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Breckinridge County is the defending champion.
