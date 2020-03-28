Just because the University of Kentucky football team is waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to action, it doesn’t mean the Wildcats are just sitting around and doing nothing.
Despite limited in-person contact and no spring practices, UK players and coaches are staying connected through technology — and Wildcats coach Mark Stoops’ expectations for his program remain as high as ever.
After all, during Stoops’ seven years in Lexington, player development has been a major factor in the Wildcats’ success. In his mind, it’s “imperative” to keep the trend going.
“I feel like that’s where we make our gains,” Stoops said during media availability Friday. “That’s where we gain on people — outworking them and developing our strength and our conditioning and becoming a big, strong, physical football team.”
As a result, Kentucky’s coaches have given their players guidance and instruction on how to get better away from team facilities.
Practices and scrimmages for the spring are canceled, but the Wildcats are preparing like nothing has changed — except for the fact that they can’t be together.
“We’re just trying to do our part,” Stoops said, “do the best we can and continue to push this program from all different parts of the country, to be honest. Our players are all over the place.
“One thing’s for sure — we have no interest in going backwards.”
In doing things remotely, however, Stoops is putting a substantial amount of trust in his players. Typically when they’re on campus, the motivation to keep working is right in front of them. Away from school, though, who knows?
Even the usually-confident Stoops admitted as much.
“To me, it falls back on the training that we’ve given our players,” he said. “They have to be extremely disciplined and motivated right now to do what they’re supposed to do.
“Teams across the country, players across the country that are doing those things — being accountable and being dependable and working extremely hard and staying motivated — when they come back, then they will be the teams that are successful.”
There’s no reason to think Kentucky won’t be among those successful programs, of course. But if anything’s certain right now, it’s that nothing is certain.
In the meantime, though, team operations are carrying on.
Stoops and his staff are still working on recruitment, only now it’s through online video conferencing and film study. UK’s coaches are still creating workouts and other activities for players. Soon, Stoops hopes, coaches and players can start meeting online as position groups to go over film and other instructions.
It’s a difficult time to stay organized, but the coronavirus pandemic isn’t limited to just Kentucky. Schools from across the country are being affected, which has even led to some wondering whether the college football season in the fall will get underway on time — or even at all.
Stoops admitted that he’s concerned about that possibility, but he also knows there’s not much he can do about it.
“We’re gonna continue to work and prepare to play that opening game,” said Stoops, whose squad is set to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 against Eastern Michigan at Kroger Field. “That’s where my mindset is. ... You have to continue to push and work and do the best you can to get prepared.
“This is much bigger than the University of Kentucky. We’ll do the things necessary and do what we’re told, but as of now we’re preparing to play.”
Until the hazy future becomes a little bit clearer, though, Stoops’ message to his players is simple.
“Most of our guys are mature and understand, but they are kids,” he said. “You just gotta make sure they continue to stay disciplined and listen to the rules and regulations out there right now. We’re all in the same boat.
“There’s very few people in the world not affected right now. So keep that in perspective and focus on the things you can control.”
So, coaches will continue trusting their players to keep improving away from UK. And, hopefully, the Wildcats will honor that trust.
Because for now, that’s the only thing they can do.
