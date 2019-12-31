Kentucky Wesleyan College returned from Christmas break just in time to play a women's basketball game Monday.
The Panthers hadn't practiced since before Christmas, so co-head coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman wondered how they would handle things.
"We were really concerned with this game because we've never scheduled a game the day we came back," Caleb Nieman said. "We haven't practiced for a week. I was afraid we'd be rusty, we'd have kids that were lethargic. We told them they needed to take care of themselves on the break. They must have done a good job of that, because they were really fresh."
Indeed. The Panthers continued to pile up staggering numbers in a 91-41 win over Cumberlands.
The Panthers went to 13-0 Monday and won their 26th straight game at the Sportscenter.
They had five players scoring in double figures, led by Keelie Lamb's 17 points.
They made 55.6% shooting from the floor (30-of-54) and 47.8% from 3-point range (11-of-23).
They were smooth moving the ball around, 22 assists on 30 made baskets.
They held Cumberlands to 15.4% shooting in the first quarter (2-of-13) and 0-6 from 3. They followed that later holding Cumberlands to 13.3% from the field in the fourth quarter (2-of-15) and 14.3% from 3 (1-of-7).
Of course, it was the defense that caught the eye of Caleb Nieman.
"I was more impressed with the defensive side," Caleb said. "I thought we had too many turnovers and we were rushed in spots, but I was impressed with how well the girls shot it after a break."
KWC did score 41 points off Cumberlands' 31 turnovers.
Lily Grimes finished with 15 points. Emma Johnson had a big fourth quarter on the way to 13 points. Kaylee Clifford had 12 points, as did Tahlia Walton.
See Panther/Page C2
Johnson, Lamb and Grimes each had three steals.
"It was nothing over the top, we just sprinted our lanes and found ways to score," Johnson said of KWC's offensive output. "We practice shooting under pressure, finding different ways to shoot on the move. We were really strong at the rim."
Now, the Panthers go on the road for a difficult G-MAC test at Walsh on Thursday. Walsh is 10-2 and split with KWC last regular season, but beat the Panthers in the G-MAC Tournament championship game. KWC is 4-0 in the league; Walsh is 3-0.
"Walsh is really good, they're physical, they're offensively efficient, they have a lot of players who do a lot of good things," Caleb said. "We're the only two teams in the conference that switch everything (defensively) on screens. Today was important, not many teams play the day they come back. We did it on purpose, because we wanted to play a game before we played on Thursday."
"We realize how big of a game it is," Johnson said. "We have an ongoing rivalry with them, it will really be a test for us."
CUMBERLANDS (41) -- Lawson 10, V. Covane 7, Stewart 6, Begole 6, Douglas 6, Morton 4, Lewter 2.
KWC (91) -- Lamb 17, Grimes 15, Johnson 13, Clifford 12, Walton 12, Duncan 7, Boyle 5, Barga 4, Richardson 3, Nolot 2, Thomas 1.
