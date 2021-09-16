In the spring of 1971, the Daviess County High School baseball team made history.
After snapping the stronghold that legendary coach Jack Hicks and the Owensboro Red Devils held on the district, the Panthers put together the most successful season in program history — capturing the school’s first and only baseball state championship.
Fifty years later, members of that team are coming together to celebrate and reminisce about their achievements with a golf scramble and reception Friday afternoon at Windridge Country Club.
All but three players, who are now deceased, are expected to be on hand, as well as former pitching coach Bobby Woodward and head coach Randy Embry.
David Crowe, DCHS’s starting pitcher in the state title contest, still gets goosebumps when he thinks about his playing days.
“When we walked on the field to play for the championship game, we couldn’t believe the crowd,” said Crowe, 68, recalling the hectic scene at the University of Kentucky’s Shively Field in Lexington. “When you looked out, you saw nothing but people.
“We were so surprised at how many people came out to see that game. I couldn’t believe how many people were there.”
It was a stark contrast to the humble surroundings where the Panthers typically played, but they weren’t intimidated.
After all, the team’s success began far before high school.
“The bottom line is a vast majority of guys on that ’71 team had played on Little League teams and All-Star teams together,” said Jeff Ralph, 66, who also pitched for the Panthers. “We had a core group of people from that team — we played Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball together. We went to Louisville to play at the Little League state tournament twice, Babe Ruth at least once and won an American Legion state championship.”
Playing under Embry at DCHS, the Panthers built on their chemistry, and in 1971, they played more games than ever before.
“Randy Embry was a great coach, he had us for three years,” Ralph said. “He noticed that a number of other baseball coaches were playing a lot more games than we were. When we were seniors, we played 45 games, and that was unusual.”
Over the course of the season, the Panthers picked up win after win — eventually leading to a showdown with the Red Devils at Chautauqua Park. DCHS scored five runs in the fifth inning for a 7-3 victory in the district finale, setting the stage for the rest of the postseason.
“Beating Owensboro Senior High in the district had never been done,” Crowe said. “Once we did that, we got together and said, ‘Hey, we could go to state.’ We turned around and won the regional to go to state. Then it was like, ‘Hey, we could win this whole thing.’ ”
In the first round of the state tournament, the Panthers scored a pair of two-out runs in the top of the eighth inning to dispatch Somerset, 4-2.
DC turned around the next day and captured a 2-1 win over Campbell County in the semifinals, notching both of its runs in the pivotal fourth frame.
Pitted against Rowan County with the state championship on the line, the Panthers came away with a 3-1 victory. Ralph opened the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the third inning, plating Doug Zuerner, who had led off the inning with a double. Roger Acton clubbed a towering 360-foot home run over the right-field wall in the fifth, and the Panthers closed their scoring two outs later on successive singles by John Ferrell, Joey Hodskins and John Church.
Acton, Church and Ferrell were named to the all-tournament team.
“We went up there and surprised everybody,” Crowe said. “We came together and played some great baseball, and we won it. There were a lot of good teams in it, too.”
It was such a surprise, Ralph joked, that nobody knew they were the state champions.
“When we got home, there were maybe five girlfriends and a handful of parents waiting,” he said, laughing. “It was no big deal. Really, us winning the state championship was like divine intervention.
“We were just a bunch of small-town boys doing something awesome, but nobody other than our family and friends really knew about it.”
Crowe recalled the experience.
“We won state, and nobody really said anything to us,” he said. “It was in the paper, but that was it. When we got back from Lexington, we only had 25 people who showed up to celebrate. I guess everybody was so surprised.”
As it turned out, though, the Panthers made their own celebration. They loaded up in decorated cars for an impromptu parade, displayed the state championship trophy on top of a Ford Mustang, and posed for photos with the sparse crowd. Nothing would dampen their spirits.
The Panthers finished the year 36-9 and remain just the second team in school history to reach the state finals. DCHS lost 17-4 to Newport in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s first-ever baseball tournament in 1940.
Several of the team’s players went on to compete in college. Crowe and Ferrell went to Eastern Kentucky University together, before Crowe returned to Owensboro a year later to play for Kentucky Wesleyan College following the death of his father. He went on to work for the Louisville Police Department for 28 years before retiring in 2002.
Ralph pursued a playing career at Western Kentucky University, and shortly thereafter got married and moved to Tampa, Florida, where he owned a State Farm Insurance Agency for 40 years and continues to live.
Embry, who was also the basketball coach at DCHS at the time, left the school in the late 1970s to join OHS — where he had played baseball under Hicks and earned Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors under legendary coach Bobby Watson. After returning to his alma mater, he also coached the KWC women’s basketball team, joined the Red Devils’ hoops staff as an assistant and later took over for Watson, piecing together a historic coaching career of his own.
In 1999, he became a scout for the NBA’s Miami Heat.
Embry’s teachings remain prevalent in his former players’ lives, even today.
“I was staying at his house one night, woke up on the couch and saw this jersey up on the wall,” Ralph recalled. “I asked his wife, Luann, ‘What’s that?’ She said, ‘Well, that’s Randy’s Mr. Basketball jersey.’ It had no real defining features about it, it was just a simple jersey. That’s Randy — he’s not one to talk about himself, not one to boast, not one to push people or anything like that.”
Crowe, who also played basketball under Embry, could tell how his coach was feeling simply by seeing “the look.”
“That’s when you knew you screwed up,” Crowe said, laughing. “He’d just look at you for a minute or two and then say something to you, and that was it. He was a laid-back coach, but he knew the game and he knew how to get people to play the right way.”
After creating history in 1971, the Panthers will be back together once again this weekend to share stories and cherished memories.
Members of the team included Acton, Jeff Baker, Church, batboy Byron Coleman, Crowe, Ferrell, Rodney Hendricks, Hodskins, Gerald Jones, Noel Lively, Ernie McCollam, David Nuckols, Dwayne Petrie, Jim Rhinerson, Dale Taylor, Gary Taylor, Chip Truman, Bob Zuerner and Doug Zuerner.
