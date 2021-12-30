The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team will look to a snap a two-game conference skid when the Panthers travel to face Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday in Nashville.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Trojan Fieldhouse.
The Panthers (6-5, 1-3 in G-MAC) enter following a massive 104-29 win over St. Louis Pharmacy on Dec. 14. Before that, however, KWC dropped a 51-49 decision at Walsh on Dec. 9 and a 78-66 defeat at Malone on Dec. 11. Thursday’s matchup will begin a stretch of five games in 10 days for Wesleyan.
KWC is averaging 77.1 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. The Panthers also feature the G-MAC’s second-best scoring defense, surrendering only 67.6 points per outing.
Wesleyan is led by 6-foot-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (13.6 ppg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (12.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg) and 6-4 senior guard Wyatt Battaile (11.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg), among others.
Trevecca (3-8, 0-4) scores 65.7 points and gives up 76.8 points per matchup — ranking at the bottom of the G-MAC in both categories. The Trojans are shooting 40.9% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc, led by 6-7 senior forward CJ Penha’s 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
TNU’s other top performers include 6-4 junior guard Josh Price (16.2 ppg) and 5-11 junior guard Chris Rogers (12.1 ppg), though the Trojans’ starting five missed their last two games due to COVID health and safety protocols.
“They had the whole team down in Florida to play two games against two good Division II programs in Eckerd and Tampa, and not one starter played,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said of the Trojans, who have dropped seven straight contests.
Thursday’s outing was rescheduled from earlier in December, with the game’s location also switching to Nashville. The Trojans will visit Owensboro in February instead, giving KWC four consecutive home games to cap off the regular season.
The contest will be streamed on the Great Midwest Digital Network and available for listening on WBIO-FM 94.7.
