Daviess County carried a one-goal lead into halftime, but three more scores after intermission helped the Panthers claim a 4-0 victory over visiting Ohio County on Monday at Deer Park.
The win pushed DC to 2-0 overall, while Ohio County slipped to 0-2.
“Ohio County is not a bad team, they’re just young in a lot of spots,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “But they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with — this year, but next year too.
“I thought we did a lot of things well, more so in the second half than in the first half. We’re just trying to get these guys to be constantly circulating and moving without the ball. And when they do that and the ball movement is on with it, then we do a lot of good things.”
DC struck in the 16th minute when Hayden Boswell got on the receiving end of a cross from Andrew Alexander and then put it away for a 1-0 lead that stood until intermission.
“I thought we put in a lot of ball possession and a lot of ball movement, and you want to be rewarded at the end of that,” Sandifer said of the opening goal. “We just had to work for it, and so getting the first goal always kind of lets a little bit of tension out of everybody’s shoulders and they can relax a little bit.”
After halftime, Sandifer said, his players performed much closer to expectations.
“We were passing and then not continuing our run (in the first half),” he said. “So the simple message at halftime was to pass and move, pass and move. I thought we did much better at that in the second half.”
The Panthers pushed their advantage to 2-0 when Cam Bell scored following a cross from Sam Glover in the 46th minute.
DC, which held possession for most of the contest and finished with an 11-1 lead in shots on goal, added to its tally when Ahmed Abdullahi drew a foul in the box and then scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute.
Two minutes later, Carter Payne scored on a direct kick to cap off scoring and provide the game’s final margin.
Despite a pair of slow starts in his team’s first two outings of 2022, Sandifer said, he’s confident that his players will find a rhythm with more experience.
“It’s early,” he said. “It’s August, so hopefully goals will start coming in more frequently as we get more comfortable playing.”
Will Young finished with three saves in goal for the Eagles.
Ohio County returns to action when it travels to face Trigg County on Thursday, while DC is set to host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Tuesday. It will be the second of a stretch of three games in four days for the Panthers.
“We’ve got the bodies, we rotated frequently tonight,” Sandifer said. “Part of that was because I knew we had another one, and then we’ve got another one a couple days after that. We’re trying to keep them as fresh as we can during that span this week.”
