Wyatt Battaile scored a game-high 19 points, Adam Goetz added 16 points, and Kentucky Wesleyan College turned back Lake Erie, 65-51, in a conference matchup Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Battaile, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, posted 17 points before halftime, knocking down all five of his attempts from 3-point range as he helped Wesleyan build an 18-7 lead midway through the first half.
“My teammates did a great job of finding me, really,” Battaile said afterward. “It’s all them when I get to shoot those 3s. I kind of got lucky on the first one — I hit a bank shot in — and it was good to see that one go in.
“I really wanted to come out and get established early on. I think I was able to do that, and my teammates did a great job of picking me up in the second half.”
The Panthers (7-11, 6-5 in G-MAC) led 32-23 at halftime and then opened the second period on an 18-5 run — a scoring burst that included 10 points by Goetz.
“That was nice to come out and really set the tone,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said, “and show an understanding that the game is 40 minutes. There was a time earlier in the season when we celebrated having a good first half. ... We need to create consistency behind retaining our concentration and retaining our buy-in for two full halves. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
Defensively, Wesleyan limited the Storm (12-8, 6-4) to just 32.7% shooting from the field, including a 3-of-15 mark from 3-point range (20%). G-MAC leading scorer Gabe Kynard was Lake Erie’s only double-digit scorer at 15 points, but he shot only 3-of-13 from the floor.
“I’m very pleased with their field-goal %age,” Cooper said. “They just really weren’t ever able to catch a rhythm. I feel like we did a good job of not letting them create momentum. The momentum was on our side for the majority of the night.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, made 40.8% of their attempts from the floor, including 8-of-24 from distance (33.3%), and made 17-of-21 foul shots (81%). They also tallied 15 assists on 20 made baskets while turning the ball over only nine times.
The Storm cut the lead to 63-51 on a 3-pointer by Thomas Ennis with 41 seconds remaining, but it’s as close as the Storm got since the opening moments of the second half.
Sophomore guard Cameron Cartwright and freshman forward Ben Sisson finished with six points apiece for Wesleyan, while junior guard Jo Griffin and sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov chipped in five points apiece. Battaile and junior forward Stew Currie hauled in a team-best seven rebounds each, while Griffin dished a team-high seven assists.
Goetz finished with six assists and made 12-of-14 foul shots — converting eight in a row as part of the Panthers’ second-half blitz after he was fouled on two 3-point attempts and then shot two free throws following a technical foul on Lake Erie’s bench.
KWC doesn’t return to action until a Feb. 1 road meeting at Lake Erie, but Cooper expects Thursday’s win to provide a confidence lift for his squad.
“This was a game we needed,” Cooper said. “We needed it because we lost three in a row, we needed it because we’re going up there next Saturday, we needed it for our guys to really create some confidence on the defensive side of the ball and rally behind earning stops.”
Battaile agreed.
“We’re fighting every day for our postseason life, and we’ve got to treat every game like that,” he said. “These games, we’ve got to come out, we’ve got to be on our tip-top games. We’ve got to be ready to go. That was big for us.”
