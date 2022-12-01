Following a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team bounced back to win three straight contests during a three-game homestand — putting the Panthers back at .500 as they prepare to enter conference competition this weekend.

KWC’s latest conquest came in Tuesday’s 75-58 victory over Harris-Stowe State, in which junior transfer guard Markel Aune scored a team-high 17 points. Former Breckinridge County High School star Kaeveon Mitchell, a junior guard who missed most of last season with an injury, added 15 points and made all five of his 3-point shot attempts.

