Following a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team bounced back to win three straight contests during a three-game homestand — putting the Panthers back at .500 as they prepare to enter conference competition this weekend.
KWC’s latest conquest came in Tuesday’s 75-58 victory over Harris-Stowe State, in which junior transfer guard Markel Aune scored a team-high 17 points. Former Breckinridge County High School star Kaeveon Mitchell, a junior guard who missed most of last season with an injury, added 15 points and made all five of his 3-point shot attempts.
Wesleyan, averaging 73.7 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and a 33.8% mark from beyond the arc, has been led in scoring so far by Aune (12.7 ppg, 48.6% from 3) but features a deep and balanced group for coach Drew Cooper.
Aune, a 5-foot-10 Minneapolis native, has notched double figures in five of Wesleyan’s six games, with starts in KWC’s last three outings.
Rounding out the regular playing rotation for the Panthers are 6-6 senior forward Ben Sisson (9.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg); 6-1 senior guard Jordan Roland (9 ppg, 3.2 apg); 6-5 freshman forward Eddie Jones Jr. (8.5 ppg); 6-6 senior forward JoMel Boyd (7.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg); 6-7 junior transfer forward Beezy Fernandez (7.3 ppg, 6 rpg); 6-2 senior guard Antonio Thomas (7.3 ppg); 6-1 junior transfer guard Kennedy Miles (5.2 ppg, 3 apg); Mitchell (4.8 ppg); and 6-3 junior forward and former Apollo High School standout Alex Gray (4.5 ppg).
All 10 Panthers are seeing at least 11 minutes per game, and none of them are playing more than 30 minutes per contest.
According to Cooper, he has to find a balance in playing time with so many capable contributors.
“We have 10 people right now that are in competitive shape to be able to make plays, they really are,” Cooper said. “That’s tough on me in some cases, and it’s tough on them in some cases, being able to settle into a consistent rotation. In so many cases, this guy gets out there and is a little bit better than that guy, so let’s ride him a little bit.”
Being able to do that, Cooper said, stems from an established level of unselfishness from his players — evidenced by the Panthers’ 24 assists on 32 made baskets Tuesday.
“I told our guys they’ve got to learn how to live with that,” he said, “and at the end of the day, because we are a good passing team, we can put any combination of 30 (minutes) out there.
“Let’s have pride in our brand of basketball and let’s be, on the bench, ready to go in there, whether it’s for two minutes or eight minutes, and be ready to make plays and be ready to do your thing.”
Now, as Wesleyan prepares to open league play on the road against G-MAC newcomer Northwood on Saturday, the Panthers are hoping to continue their recent momentum.
“The season — and so many coaches around the nation are saying this right now because the conference actually starts off on Thursday — but we’re 0-0,” Cooper said. “Coming out and having the schedule that we had, we weren’t ready for it and we weren’t ready to win games at that level right off the bat like that.
“This three-game homestand, I hope it did wonder for our confidence, for our rotation, and we’re going to go in there Saturday and hopefully have the best 40 minutes of execution and toughness and ready to win inches. so let’s get to 1-0 on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.