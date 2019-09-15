Kentucky Wesleyan College played close for a while with Quincy, but the Panthers finished a hot, sunny Saturday with a 34-16 loss at Steele Stadium.
The Panthers were more effective at times offensively than they were in their season-opening 17-14 loss to Concordia, but turnovers were a problem in them falling to 0-2.
KWC threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles.
"We turned the ball over five times, it's as simple as that," KWC coach Craig Yeast said in a subdued meeting room after the game.
KWC led 10-7 going to halftime on a Chris Mangold 25-yard field goal and a Michael Walker 5-yard touchdown reception from Wiley Cain.
Quincy grabbed the 14-10 lead back early in the third quarter after Marvion Harris intercepted Cain, and Jalen Griffin had a 1-yard touchdown run.
KWC answered with a 55-yard blocked punt return by Jaylen Taylor from South Spencer (Ind.) High School, putting it back in front 16-14 with 10:55 left in the third quarter.
Quincy scored three straight rushing touchdowns to ice the game. Quincy finished with 202 yards on the ground to 100 for KWC.
KWC got inside Quincy's 10 twice and didn't get any points. The Panthers had 377 yards in total offense but gave up 521.
"Our problem is we can't run the football," Yeast said. "When we can't run the football we've got a freshman quarterback, he's got to line up, throw the ball all over the place, that's a lot to put on a freshman quarterback. We've got to get better on offense."
Cain hit 29-of-48 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. De'Ondre Boggs made four catches for 88 yards.
Griffin finished with 129 yards on 21 carries for Quincy. Quarterback Andrew Rund was 24-for-41 passing for 319 yards.
KWC hosts Southwest Baptist on Saturday at 3 p.m.
QUINCY 7-0-14-13 -- 34
KWC 3-7-6-0 -- 16
Q-Brock 13 pass from Rund (Klotz kick)
K-Mangold 25 FG
K-Walker 5 pass from Cain (Mangold kick)
Q-Griffin 1 run (Klotz kick)
K-Taylor 55 blocked punt return (kick failed)
Q-Griffin 1 run (Klotz kick)
Q-Washington 10 pass from Rund (Klotz kick)
Q-Hailey 5 run (run failed)
