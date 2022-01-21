The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team fell behind early in the second half, and the Panthers’ late comeback fell short in a 71-64 loss to Findlay on Thursday in Findlay, Ohio.
Findlay’s Nathan Bruns opened the second half with 10 consecutive points, building the Oilers’ seven-point halftime lead into a 52-35 cushion less than three minutes after intermission.
Wesleyan (10-9, 5-6 in G-MAC) stayed the course. After trailing by 16 points midway through the second half, the Panthers used a 21-3 scoring outburst — capped off by a three-point play by Jomel Boyd — that pulled KWC to within 66-64 with 2:39 remaining.
From there, however, Findlay (11-5, 5-3) didn’t allow another point. The Panthers went 0-for-5 from the field for the remainder of the contest.
“I was proud of our guys for chipping away,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “We talked about getting into single digits, which we did. The game was ultimately lost at two spots. One was the start of the second half.
“We just didn’t make plays. We missed some great plays. Meanwhile, they’re Findlay and they’re going to make tough plays.”
After a back-and-forth contest in the first half, Findlay closed on a 6-0 run to take a 42-35 lead into the break. The Panthers struggled in the second half, though, shooting only 32.1% from the field.
Still, Cooper said, his team had chances.
“We got it to single digits, our bench was great, and we were making some tough plays,” he said. “Findlay gave us some opportunities. We had a couple possessions to try to tie the game, and their defense was just tremendous.
“We scratched and clawed back, we really did. We fought hard, but the girth of the game, we didn’t play well enough to beat a great team at home.”
For the game, KWC shot 41.1% from the floor, 10-of-24 from long distance (41.7%) and 8-of-9 at the free-throw line (88.9%) with 13 turnovers.
Wyatt Battaile and Nathan Boyle finished with 12 points apiece to pace Wesleyan. Battaile also hauled in a game-best 11 rebounds, while Boyle made 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc. Antonio Thomas added 11 points, and Jordan Roland finished with 10 points. Boyd chipped in nine points and seven boards, and reserve point guard Jamil Wilson returned to produce eight points and six assists after missing the last four games.
Bruns finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Findlay, which shot 46.2% from the floor, 7-of-18 from beyond the arc (38.9%) and 16-of-19 at the foul line (84.2%) with 11 turnovers. The Oilers, who also got 14 points from Brady Wildermuth and 12 points from Tre’Maine Gray, also led in rebounding (32-31), second-chance points (8-5), points in the paint (32-22) and points off turnovers (15-11).
The Panthers return to action with a conference road matchup Saturday at Hillsdale.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 35 29 — 64
FINDLAY 42 29 — 71
Kentucky Wesleyan (64) — Battaile 12, Boyle 12, Thomas 11, Roland 10, Boyd 9, Wilson 8, Sisson 2.
Findlay (71) — Bruns 21, Wildermuth 14, Gray 12, Masterlasco 7, Edmonds 5, Linder 5, Stover 4, Thorbahn 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.