HARTFORD -- Beneath a wondrous full moon at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, the Daviess County High School football team was frighteningly efficient on Friday the 13th.
Setting the tone with a stifling run defense, the visiting Panthers scored early and often on the way to a lopsided 39-6 victory over Ohio County -- DC's first victory in four games this season.
"The effort's been there all year," DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said, "but I thought our execution was really outstanding tonight. We eliminated turnovers and were able to defeat an Ohio County team that had been playing very good football.
"Our defense did an excellent job containing Q'Daryius Jennings, and that was obviously one of the big keys for us."
On DC's first possession of the night, the Panthers marched 64 yards in nine plays -- taking a lead they would never relinquish on a 3-yard touchdown burst by senior Shane Riley.
Early in the second period, Riley broke loose for a 48-yard scoring run that pushed the Panthers in front, 14-0.
DC (1-3) recovered the ensuing onside kick and promptly marched 42 yards in six plays -- taking a three-touchdown advantage when sophomore quarterback scored from nine yards out at the 7:26 mark.
Late in the half, following an interception by DC sophomore Seth Foster, the Panthers drove 43 yards in six plays -- extending their lead to 28-0 after a 1-yard TD pass from Humphreys to fellow Isaiah Tomes to make it 28-0 at intermission.
"Our coaching staff believes in him," Brannon said of Humphreys. "I thought he showed a lot of maturity tonight. He was effective through the air and on the ground.
"He completed some easy passes early and I thought he played with a lot of confidence after that -- that was good to see."
Daviess County sealed matters on the first possession of the second half, driving 70 yards in six plays. Riley's 6-yard scoring run and a subsequent 2-point conversion run by Humphreys made it 36-0 at 10:50 -- prompting a running clock the rest of the way, per KHSAA rules.
Ohio County's only score of the night came on its ensuing possession. Quarterback Dezmond Randolph connected with Jordan Tolle and Shane Frady for long gains, and Jennings scored from a yard out at 5:46 of the third.
The Panthers closed out the scoring at 7:59 of the fourth when Carter Hoagland drilled a 40-yard touchdown.
Daviess County rolled up 432 yards of total offense.
Riley led the ground game with 150 yards on 16 carries with three TDs, and Lance Newman added 80 yards on 13 attempts. Humphreys was 9-of-19 through the air for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Ohio County (2-2) was limited to only 128 yards of total offense, including minus-19 on the ground. Randolph completed 12-of-19 passes for 147 yards and Jennings rushed 10 times for 30 yards and a score.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-21-8-3 -- 39
OHIO COUNTY 0-0-6-0 -- 6
DC-Riley 3 run (Hoagand kick)
DC-Riley 48 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Humphreys 9 run (Hoagland kick)
DC-Tomes 1 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
DC-Riley 6 run (Humphreys run)
OC-Jennings 1 run (kick failed)
DC-Hoagland 40 FG
