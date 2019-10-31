The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team fell in its exhibition opener at Saint Louis University, 77-48 on Wednesday night.
KWC trailed by five to open the second half, but the Billikens pulled away with a 15-0 run. The Panthers shot 40% from the floor in the second half but were unable to stop Saint Louis who shot 47.8% from the floor.
Jo Griffin and Adam Goetz both finished in double figures with 13 points and 10 points respectively. Wyatt Battaile and Mohamed Abu Arisha paced the team with four rebounds each. The Panthers drained 12 3-pointers, led by Battaile and Griffin with three apiece.
Saint Louis jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before Goetz evened it with a 3-pointer and jumper in the paint. Midway through the first half, Zach Hopewell evened the game once again with a 3-pointer. Wesleyan went on to shoot 41.2% from beyond the arc in the first half.
The Billikens built a 7-point lead before back-to-back three's from Battaile and Nathan Boyle cut the deficit to one. Griffin knocked back a three in the final 90 seconds, making it a 28-25 score at half.
The Panthers travel to Birmingham, Alabama on November 7 to take on Samford University.
KWC opens the regular season in Louisville on November 13 against Bellarmine University.
