Panthers drop season opener to No. 3 Bellarmine

Bellarmine's hot shooting and efficiency were too much for Kentucky Wesleyan College to overcome Wednesday night, as the Panthers fell 90-51 in their men's basketball season opener at Knights Hall in Louisville.
The No. 3 Knights (3-0), who shot nearly 63% from the field, jumped out of the gate early, building a 26-3 lead just nine minutes into the contest.
A 3-pointer by the Panthers' Jo Griffin capped off an 18-6 scoring burst, cutting KWC's deficit to 32-21 with 5:48 left in the first half, but Wesleyan couldn't cut the lead to single digits.
The Knights built their advantage to 49-25 by intermission and led by no less than 20 points for the entirety of the second half.
KWC (0-1) was paced by senior forward Mohamed Abu Arisha's 13 points and four rebounds. He was the lone double-digit scorer for the Panthers, who shot 40.4% from the floor, 10-of-32 from distance (31.3%) and just 3-of-5 at the free-throw line (60%).
Wesleyan also committed 21 turnovers leading to 31 Bellarmine points.
"We have to find what our best rotations are and who our best lineups are in certain spots," KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. "This is two games in a row where we got hit pretty big coming out of the gate. You'd like to see us come out and resist, but Bellarmine went nuts right out of the gate.
"There was a period there where I liked how we played and I liked how we tried to hit back, but we couldn't sustain it. They were clearly too much for us."
The Knights were led by 19 points from forward Ben Weyer, who knocked down 5-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc. Alex Cook added 17 points, and Dylan Penn scored 14.
As a team, BU made 37-of-59 floor shots, 7-of-14 from long range (50%) and 9-of-10 at the foul stripe (90%). The Knights finished with 21 assists to just seven turnovers while also claiming the edge in rebounding (30-22), paint scoring (54-14), points off turnovers (31-7) and fastbreak production (29-2).
According to Cooper, Abu Arisha was a bright spot in an otherwise unproductive inside game.
"He's a good basketball player," Cooper said. "They're coming and collapsing and doubling immediately. Bellarmine's defense is as great as their offense. They're great on both sides. It's a humbling 40 minutes to try to hang in there with these guys.
"There were times when Mo got to the rim and did some things, but we can't continue to shoot 30-plus 3s per game. We've got to establish an inside presence, and you've got to be able to make tough passes and inside passes to do that."
As KWC moves forward to Saturday's home opener against Urbana, Cooper's top priority is simply getting everyone on the same page.
"The toughest thing to do in Division II basketball is to come in here and win a game," he said, referencing Knights Hall. "I'm disappointed with how Bellarmine came out.
"We'll get there. This was a tough one to open up with, though."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.