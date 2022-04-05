Layton Huskisson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs to lead Daviess County to an 8-5 baseball win over Campbellsville on Monday at the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Florida.
Cason Troutman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Cameron Lewis drove in a pair of runs, Brock Brubaker added two hits with two triples, and Owen Payne added two hits with two doubles.
DAVIESS COUNTY 001 511 0 — 8 12 1
CAMPBELLSVILLE 002 011 1 — 5 9 4
WP-Wilson. LP-Austin. 2B-Payne 2, Boswell, Renfrow, Troutman (DC), Eastridge, Forbis (C). 3B-Brubaker 2 (DC), Newton (C). HR-Huskisson (DC).
OHIO COUNTY 8, WASHINGTON COUNTY 2
Ashton Farris struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits with no earned runs in the complete-game win for the Eagles at the Panama City Beach Bash in Florida.
Clayton Goff went 3-for-4 for Ohio County, Derek Bradley drove in two runs, and Graydon Barnard added a pair of hits.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 000 200 0 — 2 2 4
OHIO COUNTY 015 200 x — 8 10 3
WP-Farris. LP-Mackin. 2B-Smith (O), Abell (W).
McLEAN COUNTY 19, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 14
Cruz Lee went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs in the Cougars’ shootout victory at the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Florida.
Taylor Trogdon finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for McLean County, Tyler Larkin was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs, Connor Mitchuson added two hits and two runs, Kamden Level chipped in a pair of hits, and Layden Bozarth scored three times.
ALLEN CO. 500 153 0 — 14 10 2
McLEAN COUNTY 202 (10)23 x — 19 14 4
WP-Rice. LP-Cope. 2B-C. Lee, Level, Mitchuson, Trogdon (M), Bray Walker (A). 3B-Coleman (A).
SUNDAY OWENSBORO 15, CAMPBELLSVILLE 2
Blake Kimbrell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Red Devils at the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Florida.
Brady Benjamin, Connor Hallmark, Eli Hampton and Evan Hampton drove in two runs apiece for OHS.
OWENSBORO 103 47 — 15 13 1
CAMPBELLSVILLE 011 00 — 2 3 0
WP-Ray. LP-Dabney. 2B-Benjamin, Ray (O).
HENRY COUNTY 12, McLEAN COUNTY 2
Tyler Larkin went 3-for-3 to pace the Cougars at the Fort Walton Beach Bash in Florida.
Corbin Martin had an RBI for McLean County.
HENRY COUNTY 180 30 — 12 6 0
McLEAN COUNTY 000 02 — 2 6 4
WP-Ganschow. LP-Lovell. 2B-Hudson (M), Bowles, Lyons (H).
SOFTBALL APOLLO 3, BETHLEHEM 2
Mallory Velotta went 2-for-4, including a walk-off RBI triple, to lead the E-Gals to victory at the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Macy Calhoun and Morgan Julian added two hits each, and Emmie Bullington struck out seven batters and allowed six hits in the pitching win.
BETHLEHEM 011 000 0 — 2 6 2
APOLLO 000 002 1 — 3 8 3
WP-Bullington. LP-Cissell. 3B-Velotta (A).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 5
Brooke Hamilton clubbed a home run, drove in three runs and struck out 14 batters in the Lady Aces’ win in Hopkinsville.
Abbie Dukate went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs for Catholic, Addison Tignor added two hits, and Jaiden Grant scored twice.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 061 020 00 — 9 7 1
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 100 004 0x — 5 4 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Harned. 2B-A. Dukate (OC), Winkler (C). HR-A. Dukate, Br. Hamilton (OC), Crick, McGregor (C).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 0
Raylee Higdon went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Lady Raiders’ victory in Rockport, Indiana.
Cassidy Morris went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, Katherine Hibbitt was 2-for-4 with three runs, and Allie Barnett finished the no-hitter with one strikeout and one walk.
TRINITY 100 09 — 10 11 0
SOUTH SPENCER 000 00 — 0 0 3
WP-Barnett. LP-Schmitt. 2B-Morris, Hibbitt (T).
SUNDAY HANCOCK COUNTY 7, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 1
Lily Roberts struck out 14 batters and allowed four hits in the circle, and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Lady Hornets’ win at the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Ella Staples went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs, Baylee Estes was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs, and Adi Hurst finished 2-for- 3 with a pair of RBIs.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
HANCOCK COUNTY 101 050 x — 7 13 0
WP-Roberts. LP-Arthur. 2B-Staples 3, Estes 2, Roberts, Toler (H), Smith (F). 3B-Stout (F).
