Both teams had their opportunities Thursday night, but one goal made all the difference as Daviess County claimed a 1-0 boys’ soccer victory over host Apollo in a back-and-forth district tilt at Eagle Stadium.
After playing to a scoreless draw at intermission, the Panthers (9-1-2, 6-0 in 9th District) struck for the only goal of the night six minutes into the second half. Sophomore Sam Glover, filling in at left back due to injury, made a cut inside and received a pass from junior midfielder Dax Sandifer about 20 yards out before taking a shot that bounced around the front of the goal and found its way into the net. It was Glover’s first goal of the season.
“It was one of those where it was a different look than what we had previous to that, and it was a good shot,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “Luckily, it held up.”
Both sides had chances in the final 34 minutes, but neither side could score.
Apollo goalkeeper Steven Teran, who was credited with 12 stops, made a leaping grab to save a goal after DC’s corner kick set piece with 15 minutes remaining.
The Eagles (7-5, 4-2) built a counter-attack in the late stages of the game, but a shot attempt with 6:25 to go sailed wide of the goal.
Apollo’s final opportunity came with 1:08 left but to no avail.
“I thought we played really well,” said Eagles coach Ryan Poirier, whose squad fell to the Panthers 5-0 on Aug. 26. “I thought we had some really great chances.
“It’s hard to be upset. It stinks to lose, but to play really well — and the first time, we did not play well — so at least we came out and showed we have what it takes to play with anybody that we want to play with.”
With the victory, DC finishes as the No. 1 seed in the 9th District Tournament. However, Sandifer said, Thursday’s win didn’t come easy.
“They defended their goal really well, from their goalkeeper to their backs,” he said of the Eagles. “They made it very hard for us to get good looks. We got around the end of them quite a bit and got serves off, but they were there to win all of them. That’s a credit to them and the way they played.
“I’m not disappointed in how we performed. It’s just one of those games where one goal decided it tonight.”
Apollo, meanwhile, knows the path to a district title goes through the Panthers.
“They’re going to be the 1 seed,” Poirier said, “so if we want to win a district championship or at least play for a district championship, we’ve got what it takes.
“I’m sure they’ll try to make adjustments, and it might be different next time, but from the first time we played them, we saw a few things that we could tweak or ways we could play differently, and it worked. That was good to see.”
The Panthers return to action Friday against Evansville Memorial in the Tiger Invitational in Evansville, followed by a Saturday game against St. Xavier.
“The turnaround is short for us, less than 24 hours until we go over and play Memorial tomorrow night,” Sandifer said, “and that’s going to be challenging. But it’s an opportunity for our guys to play quality teams and programs, and I’m excited for it. I hope we can bounce back and have our legs for two games in the next two days.
“We’re just trying to keep steadily improving and get ready for the postseason in a few weeks.”
Apollo plays again Saturday with a trip to Hopkinsville, as the Eagles head into the final six-game stretch of the regular season.
“I don’t think we’ve peaked yet, which is good,” Poirier said. “So as long as we keep building, I think there’s so much more room for us to grow.”
