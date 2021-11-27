Cali Nolot scored a game-high 23 points, and Tahlia Walton posted 22 points to help the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team claim a 77-72 overtime victory over host Florida Southern in the Terrace Hotel Thanksgiving Classic on Friday in Lakeland, Florida.
Walton sank a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 62 and force the extra period. KWC (3-2) opened overtime on a 14-4 run to seize early control before the Panthers (1-3) pulled to within 75-72 with 13 seconds remaining. A pair of foul shots by Shiya Hoosier helped seal the victory down the stretch.
The Panthers shot 37.7% from the field and overcame 1-of-21 shooting from 3-point range (4.8%) with a 30-of-43 mark at the foul line (69.8%). In addition to Nolot and Walton, Hoosier tallied nine points.
Whitney Jacob scored 23 points to pace Florida Southern, which shot 40% from the field, 4-of-19 from distance (21.1%) and 20-of-28 at the free-throw line (71.4%). Julia Jenike added 14 points, and Sara Wohlgermuth chipped in 12 points.
Wesleyan returns to action Saturday with a matchup against Lynn University.
