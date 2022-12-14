Evan Hillard scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Daviess County to a 61-59 boys basketball victory over Hancock County on Monday in Hawesville.
Denver Dickens posted 13 points, and Houston Oberst added 10 points for the Panthers (2-4).
Cole Dixon led the Hornets (2-3) with 16 points, while Kaleb Keown and Ryan Ogle finished with 13 points apiece. Devyn Powers chipped in 12 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY 18 11 17 15 — 61
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 11 16 20 — 59
Daviess County (61) — Hillard 19, Dickens 13, Oberst 10, Ayer 5, Brown 4, Phelps 4, Renfrow 4, McCain 2.
Hancock County (59) — Dixon 16, Keown 13, Ogle 13, Powers 12, Brown 3, Morris 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 63, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 33
Brodie Cline scored 14 points to lead four Cougars in double figures for a district victory in Calhoun.
Cruz Lee added 13 points for McLean County (6-1, 1-1 in 10th District), Gunnar Revelett tallied 12 points, and Evan Ward chipped in 11 points.
Madox Jernigan scored 10 points for the Mustangs (1-5, 0-1).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8 7 10 8 — 33
McLEAN COUNTY 26 10 10 17 — 63
Muhlenberg County (33) — Jernigan 10, Ray 7, Coats 6, Sommers 4, Reynolds 3, Smith 2, Brannon 1.
McLean County (63) — Cline 14, C. Lee 13, Revelett 12, Ward 11, Floyd 8, Algood 2.
OHIO COUNTY 75, GREENWOOD 58
Elijah Decker scored 31 points to lead the Eagles to victory in Bowling Green.
Parker Culbertson finished with 19 points, and Carson Kennedy added 12 oints for Ohio County (6-1).
Nick Simpson tallied 19 points for Greenwood (1-6). Zachary Davis and Chaze Huff finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
OHIO COUNTY 22 16 17 20 — 75
Ohio County (78) — Decker 31, Culbertson 19, Kennedy 12, Young 8, Lindsey 4, Morse 1.
Greenwood (58) — Simpson 19, Davis 11, Huff 10, Lofton 7, Pettus 5, Hartis 4, Clark 2.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 46,
McLEAN COUNTY 33
Brooklyn Stewart poured in 27 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and blocked five swats in the Lady Mustangs’ district win in Calhoun.
Muhlenberg County (4-3, 1-0 in 10th District) closed the fourth quarter on a 15-6 run to pull away.
Breanna Frailley finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Cougars (0-6, 0-2).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9 12 10 15 — 46
McLEAN COUNTY 12 4 11 6 — 33
Muhlenberg County (46) — Stewart 27, Boggess 8, Duvall 6, Proffitt 3, Joines 2.
McLean County (33) — Frailley 15, Rice 7, Lannum 5, Miller 4, Larkin 2.
MEADE COUNTY 81, APOLLO 42
Peyton Bradley scored 28 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Waves at Eagle Arena.
Mattie Clanton added 14 points for Meade County (5-1), with Annabelle Babb and Paige Medley chipping in 12 points apiece.
Kennedy Lane scored 14 points for Apollo (1-5), and Heleina John finished with 10 points.
MEADE COUNTY 23 12 25 21 — 81
Meade County (81) — Bradley 28, Clanton 14, Babb 12, Medley 12, Durbin 6, Triplett 5, Crawley 2, Rider 2.
Apollo (42) — Lane 14, John 10, Dant 9, Lee 4, Sapp 3, Taylor 2.
