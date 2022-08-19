Daviess County OHS soccer

Daviess County’s Nate Dailey gets control of the ball while defended by Owensboro’s Ahmad Karimi on Thursday during a game at the Owensboro Soccer Complex.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County High School boys soccer team overcame Owensboro’s defensive-minded approach to take a 2-1 district victory on a picture-perfect Thursday evening at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.

“Owensboro played really well and made things very hard on us,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “They sat back with some numbers. Their counter-attack was dangerous. I know they were missing a couple of key players, so it’s probably a strategy they felt was needed, with that being the case.

