The Daviess County High School boys soccer team overcame Owensboro’s defensive-minded approach to take a 2-1 district victory on a picture-perfect Thursday evening at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
“Owensboro played really well and made things very hard on us,” Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said afterward. “They sat back with some numbers. Their counter-attack was dangerous. I know they were missing a couple of key players, so it’s probably a strategy they felt was needed, with that being the case.
“We faced (packed defenses) multiple games now, and some things we’re doing better against it. It’s just a hard thing to break teams down when you’ve got that many numbers in front of you. Overall, it’s a district win, and you take it and move on and try to keep getting better.”
Daviess County (4-0, 2-0 in 9th District) fell behind when Sang Thang fired a rocket shot from outside of the box, off the cross bar and into the goal in the 17th minute, giving the Red Devils (1-2-1, 0-2) a one-goal advantage.
“It was going to happen sooner or later,” Sandifer said of the goal, the first his team has surrendered this season. “It’s frustrating when you give up a goal when a team is countering you out of their defense. We didn’t close down the shooter, and that’s just basic Soccer 101. He gets the ball 20 yards out and we don’t close him down and he’s on his strong foot, that’s on us.”
However, the Panthers responded when Sean Higgs scored on a volley after a cross from Sam Glover less than four minutes before halftime.
The Panthers went ahead for good when Dax Sandifer put away Glover’s second assist of the night with 29:09 left to play.
OHS had opportunities to tie the contest late in the second half, including a run by Peter Saang in the final minute, but the Red Devils couldn’t find the equalizer.
According to OHS coach Ryan Haley, his players executed the game plan well.
“I thought our guys played really well, they really rose to the occasion,” said Haley, whose squad was missing two starters and a quality substitute player. “We sat in our half and gave them the other side, and the only time we attacked was off of their turnovers.
“We didn’t quite bunker all the way. We had an attack, we had some looks, we had a chance in the last 18 seconds there that could’ve been something. They’re a good side and they’re going to play well every game, and you expect that. I’m super proud of our boys. Sang had a great shot to give us some momentum and life, and you need that. Goals can swing the momentum in a lot of ways. I’m very happy that when we got scored on, we really didn’t lose ours.”
Owensboro goalkeeper Alex Carpenter recorded four saves in goal and limited a number of long balls DC put into the box throughout the contest.
The Panthers finished with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal, and goalie Connor Johnson made one save for DC.
Despite the loss, Haley saw plenty of promise with his team.
“I can’t wait for us to get healthy, because I’d love to play this match again,” he said. “We’ll get that chance, and hopefully we’ll be healthy at that time and see what it looks like then.”
Getting a second district win was important for the Panthers, Doug Sandifer noted, especially since he doesn’t consider anything to come easy this season.
“We’re in a good position in the district with two wins early on, but we’ve got four more games in the district to play after this,” he said. “All of them look like they’re going to be a test and a battle. It’s tough, it’s going to be an interesting district this year.”
