Over the last three weeks, there's been a noticeable difference in Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball practices compared to a season ago.
Perhaps it's the 18 players that second-year coach Drew Cooper now has at his disposal — an increase from his 2018-19 squad — or the sense of comfort and familiarity that now exists with the Panthers' more experienced players.
Whatever the case may be, the Panthers are feeling good about what they've seen so far.
"I think we have an excited group of guys that knows what's expected of them," said Cooper, whose team began practicing Aug. 30. "We spent a lot of time as a coaching staff last spring and with some pretty thorough exit meetings, and I think that sent our guys into the summer giving them enough time to get their mind right to come in here and do some things that we just didn't do last year.
"You can pin that on some inexperience, you can pin that on grabbing 14 new recruits and trying to throw them all together last year, but the tone and the belief we have now is a great motivator."
In Cooper's first season, the Panthers -- with just two returners -- finished 10-16 and narrowly missed reaching the Great Midwest Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
With eight players back from last year's squad, Cooper can sense a shift in attitude.
"Their general approach to the season has changed," he said. "The togetherness, the anticipation of what's expected of them, and the enthusiasm to do that is tremendous. We're very together right now, but if you're not together in the middle of September, then something's wrong."
Wesleyan also added six newcomers to the roster during the offseason, and Cooper's been pleased with how they're integrating into the fabric of the team.
"I think we can anticipate an impact out of a handful of new players right off the bat," he said. "Jo Griffin has been out with a little bit of a hip injury, but he's healthy and he'll be ready to go pretty immediately. Wyatt Battaile will be ready to go immediately.
"Stewart (Currie) and Sasha (Sukhanov) would have each gotten adequate chances on last year's team."
Despite missing the postseason last year, the Panthers have still found positives to build on.
Last year, KWC finished second in the country in assist-to-field goal ratio (1-to-1.55) and had nine players achieve 3.0 grade-point averages or better -- including four who made the All-G-MAC Academic Team.
"I understand basketball is judged by wins and losses," Cooper said, "but I thought that was a good indicator of what our program's gonna be, in terms of getting kids who want to be developed over threre and four seasons, complimented with transfers sprinkled in that are gonna meet specific needs.
"I think that's an indicator that we're on the right track."
Now, the Panthers just have to put it all together.
"In 18 months, to really start from scratch and be a team that was picked preseason last in the G-MAC last year," Cooper said, "to be in the hunt for the conference tournament until the last week of the season, to get the GPA that exceeded expectations and to be here with the internal expectations that we have, I'm excited. I'm pleased with where we sit right now."
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE
Season tickets for all 30 Kentucky Wesleyan men's and women's basketball home games are on sale now.
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on campus or by calling Jenifer Heady at 270-852-3330.
Ticket prices for the 2019-20 season are $155 for floor seats, $130 for upper chairbacks and $100 for general admission.
