The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team is wasting little time getting to the competition.
The Panthers will officially open their 2019-20 season Wednesday night when they travel to take on No. 3 Bellarmine at Knights Hall in Louisville. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
"Outside of winning a national championship, I don't know if there's a tougher thing to do in NCAA Division II basketball than to go on the road and beat Bellarmine," said KWC coach Drew Cooper, beginning his second year with the Panthers. "Over the last 10 years, they are second, at any level, in home-game winning percentage, right around 98%."
Though it will be KWC's regular-season opener following exhibition losses at Division I Saint Louis and Samford, Bellarmine enters at 2-0 following wins over Northwood and Saginaw Valley State. In the preseason, the Knights dropped exhibition matchups to Louisville and Notre Dame -- though both outings were just 10-point affairs.
"It's a game that's gonna be a good measuring stick for us," Cooper said. "Much like our exhibitions, it's gonna expose us and allow us to see who we are.
"I would say the great thing about it is it's gonna force us to have some personality -- that's my No. 1 concern coming out of our exhibitions. It's not so much manpower, it's not experience, but it's trying to create a personality that is gonna help us when times get tough."
After all, Cooper knows what it's like to play in Knights Hall. As an assistant under Bellarmine coach Scotty Davenport for six seasons, Cooper was on the staff when the Knights won the national championship in 2011.
"One thing we've tried to do is make sure if we're gonna be an NCAA Division II Tournament team, these are the types of events we have to show up for," Cooper said. "A win like this would be monumental for us and go a long way.
"If we can stick out our chest and say, 'Hey, we're here, too, and we're coming for you' -- that is the type of image I want to go in there with and leave with."
With the Knights set to jump to Division I next season, it may also be the last time that the two storied programs play one another.
Expected starters for Wesleyan include 6-foot-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (8.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg in exhibitions), 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (8 ppg, 6 rpg), 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (7.5 ppg), 6-5 sophomore forward Nathan Boyle (5.5 ppg) and 6-5 freshman forward Ben Sisson (4 ppg, 4 rpg).
Bellarmine will counter with a lineup that features a pair of 20-point scorers in 6-7 senior forwards Ben Weyer and Alex Cook. Other starters will be 6-7 sophomore guard Pedro Bradshaw (13 ppg), 6-3 sophomore guard Dylan Penn (10.5 ppg) and 6-foot junior guard CJ Fleming (8 ppg).
For Cooper, who arrived at Bellarmine in 2007-08 and helped the Knights turn their program around, he sees no reason why Kentucky Wesleyan can't follow a similar path.
"When I got there, Bellarmine hadn't been to the NCAA Division II Tournament since 1991," Cooper said. "I try to explain to our players in our locker room that I was part of a very successful model, which transitioned it from mediocrity to a national championship-caliber program.
"Going back there, I'll be reminded of some of the things that were put in place there that winning programs do, that remarkable cultures sustain. I think that's gonna be good for not just me, but for our players, as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.