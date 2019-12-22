The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team will square off against a national championship contender when the Panthers host No. 4 Lincoln Memorial on Sunday.
Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (4-6), coming off Thursday's 85-77 win over Trevecca Nazarene, know the tall task that awaits them.
"They're loaded," Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said. "The players that they have are really good basketball players at every position. Their athleticism and talent is right there with any team in the country at this level.
"I think this will show our guys what it takes to get there and what the expectation to win games at this level looks like."
The Railsplitters (11-1), led by 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Courvoisier McCauley's 22.1 points per game, have won their last 11 outings after dropping their season opener. As a team, LMU averages 95.1 points on 52.4% shooting from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range.
Though KWC lost its previous meetings with ranked opponents -- Bellarmine and Southern Indiana -- Cooper expects those matchups, along with his squad's three exhibitions games against Division I opponents, to serve as valuable lessons for his players.
"There were a lot of possessions lost in those games that had nothing to do with our opponents or the caliber of talent that those teams had," he said. "The loss of those possessions had to do with flawed fundamentals on our end. When you miss a rotation or don't execute something the right way against this caliber of opponent, you're gonna get exposed.
"Those moments happened because we lost to the game of basketball. If we can beat the game of basketball -- and do it over and over and over again -- I think there are gonna be several successful segments for us."
Other top contributors for LMU include 6-5 redshirt junior guard Devin Whitfield (16 ppg), 6-1 senior guard Anthony Brown (12.5 ppg) and 6-6 redshirt sophomore guard Cameron Henry (12.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg).
"Defensively, there are no tricks," Cooper said of his team's strategy. "Lincoln Memorial has no chinks in their armor, so it's not like we're gonna be doing anything out of the ordinary. We're just gonna have to be perfect in our spots defensively, on and off the ball, to earn as many stops as we can on top of one another. ... Nothing tricky, we've just got to grind."
The Panthers will counter with a group that includes 6-1 senior guard Adam Goetz (16.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.2 apg), 6-1 junior guard Jo Griffin (11.6 ppg) and 6-4 sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile (8.8 ppg), who led KWC with a game-high 27 points against Trevecca.
Owensboro-area products Stew Currie and Zach Hopewell are averaging 8 points per game, as well.
According to Cooper, simple fundamentals will be key.
"If last year is any gauge, if we play our best basketball, we have every reason to believe we can do really, really well," he said, noting last season's 87-67 loss at LMU, which was only a five-point affair at halftime. "We're hoping to play our best basketball on both sides for 40 minutes. Whether it's No. 4 in the country or No. 44, we want to master our fundamentals and do everything as well as we can do it."
The men's game will follow the Kentucky Wesleyan women (11-0) taking on Harris-Stowe (1-8) at noon, as the Panthers look to claim their 26th home game in a row.
