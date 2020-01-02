Reasons for optimism are beginning to abound for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team, despite winning only four of their first 11 games.
That optimism will be put to the test, however, on Thursday when they invade North Canton, Ohio to challenge Walsh, an NCAA Tournament team a year ago that is chock-full of talent, experience and confidence.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Cecchini Center.
"They're definitely a basketball team that expects to win," Kentucky Wesleyan second-year head coach Drew Cooper said of the Cavaliers. "They have no holes in their personnel at all. It's a veteran team that knows how to win and expects to win, especially at home.
"But we're a win away from looking at things in a different light, and if we can go on the road, play a good 40 minutes and beat Walsh, I think that's the moment our team is waiting for."
KWC (4-7, 3-1 G-MAC) is coming off a heartbreaking yet encouraging 77-75 home loss to then-No. 4 Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 22.
In that contest, the Panthers were led by Adam Goetz, who scored 18 points and dished eight assists. Also scoring in double-digits for KWC were reserves Stew Currie, 15 points, Zach Hopewell, 13 points, and Wyatt Battaile, 12 points.
"The potential we have is very encouraging," Cooper said. "We're a dangerous team if it all comes together -- we have some great pieces."
Currie, who also had a team-best 10 rebounds against Lincoln Memorial, is, however, sidelined indefinitely with what Cooper called "a treatable medical issue."
Walsh (10-2, 2-1) comes into the game averaging 89 points per contest. The Cavaliers shoot 50% from the field, including 42% from 3-point range, and they make 68% of their free throws.
Leading the way for Walsh is sophomore forward JT Shumate, who averages 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Four others average double digits in scoring for the Cavaliers, including junior guard Darryl Slaughter (16.2 ppg), senior forward Sterling Christy (14.3 ppg), freshman guard Christian Montague (11.7 ppg), and senior guard Mark Mokros (11.3 ppg).
Christy also leads the team in rebounding (10.3 rpg) and assists (3.9 apg).
"Walsh is a very good basketball team, from top to bottom," Cooper said. "They're just very solid all the way around."
• KWC's undefeated women's basketball team will put their 13-0 record and 4-0 G-MAC mark on the line against Walsh at 4:30 p.m.
The Panthers are coming off Monday's 91-41 decimation of the Cumberlands. In that contest, Wesleyan was led by Keelie Lamb (17 points), Lily Grimes (15 points), Emma Johnson (13 points), and Tahlia Walton (12 points).
Walsh enters the contest 10-2 overall and 3-0 in G-MAC play.
