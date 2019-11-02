For the third time in four seasons, Daviess County will play in the championship match of the Boys' KHSAA State Soccer Tournament on Saturday at Lexington's Bryan Station High School's R.L. Grider Stadium.
The Panthers' opponent for the 5 p.m. (CT) matchup? Top-ranked Henry Clay.
And, longtime DCHS coach Doug Sandifer was more than a bit impressed by the Blue Devils (24-1-3) in their 5-0 semifinal demolition of Oldham County in Wednesday's semifinal nightcap.
"The way they played in the first 20 minutes of that match was about as perfect an attacking game as I've seen all year," Sandifer said. "They have six attackers who are all skilled and very unselfish -- they're willing to give up good shots to get great shots, and that's the mark of a confident, cohesive team.
"So, they're a monster offensively and they seem to be just as effective defensively, as they've only allowed 11 goals all year. There's no doubt about it, this is a big mountain for us to climb."
Henry Clay's veteran club is led by senior Sota Ippongi, who leads the team with 26 goals, adding 10 assists.
Among other significant threats for the ultra balanced Blue Devils are senior Chris Sanders (12 goals, 6 assists), junior Tahj Jairam (8 goals, team-best 14 assists), senior Shel Cundiff (7 goals, 2 assists), junior Keenan Wilson (6 goals, 3 goals), senior Charlie Boone (6 goals, 6 assists) and junior Gavin Dreyer (5 goals, 4 assists).
Starting goalkeeper Ethan Anderson, a senior, has allowed only eight goals in 27 matches.
Henry Clay's only loss of the year came on Sept. 27 when it dropped a 2-1 decision to St. Patrick of Chicago. Since then, the 11th Region champion Blue Devils have gone 10-0-1.
"One thing about it," Sandifer said. "I think a lot of people penciled in Henry Clay to reach the state finals, but I don't think anyone penciled us in."
And yet, here the Panthers are, once again playing for a state championship following Wednesday's riveting 3-2 double-overtime conquest of East Carter -- a match that ended in dramatic fashion when senior Jacob Boling scored off an assist from junior Hunter Clark at 0:36 of the second OT.
"For us to be in the state championship game is a huge accomplishment," said Sandifer, who led the Panthers to the 2016 state title at Bryan Station. "Our kids have a heart that won't quit."
Boling leads Daviess County (21-2-2) with 33 goals, adding nine assists, and Clark has produced 23 goals and 23 assists. Freshman Hayden Boswell has scored 10 goals and dished nine assists.
Other scoring threats include sophomore Neh Reh (8 goals, 4 assists), junior Declan Armistead (6 goals, 5 assists) and junior Hayden Glover (4 goals, 7 assists).
Sophomore goalkeeper Cody Clark has surrendered 26 goals in 25 outings.
Senior defender Carter Hoagland, meanwhile, will not be in the lineup, having received a red card disqualification penalty midway through the first half of Wednesday's match.
"I don't know yet," Sandifer said Thursday, when asked who will replace Hoagland, "but someone's going to get their number called and they'll have to step in there and be ready to play."
Sandifer hopes the Panthers can settle in early and avoid mistakes they were able to survive on Wednesday.
"Any way you look at it, this is a big, big test for us," Sandifer said. "Now, if it's still close with 15 minutes to go, all bets are off -- I'd give us a chance to win it."
