Panthers face tough matchup against Tiffin

Kentucky Wesleyan College is still trying to find the winning formula after five games this football season.
The Panthers are 0-5, 0-2 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. They host Tiffin, which has put up a league-best 4-1 record and a 2-0 mark in the G-MAC.
Trying to pick up a victory in this game will be difficult, although it's the first of a two-game homestand for KWC at Steele Stadium. Kickoff on Saturday is at 1 p.m.
The Panthers' offense continues to improve, reaching 400 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week -- a significant improvement from the 146 yards in the first game of the year.
KWC freshman Landon Newman went for 107 yards against Findlay, highlighted by a 70-yard run. The former Daviess County standout has 168 yards on the season. Corey Johnson Jr. has 212 yards.
De'Ondre Boggs is the first Wesleyan receiver to reach 300 yards on the season, sitting at 308. David Florence has 243 yards and Peyton Peters has 226 yards.
Quarterback Wiley Cain threw for 298 yards against Findlay and now has 1,272 yards on the year, ranking third in the conference.
The Panthers have improved their offensive production over the last couple of games, but they've also had trouble getting in the end zone. They managed two field goals and a touchdown in a 38-13 loss at Findlay last Saturday.
Three of their five losses this season have been by one possession.
The Tiffin Dragons are coming off their second-largest win of the season, a 55-6 victory over Saint Anselm. Tiffin has the top offense in the league, averaging 38 points per game along with 523.8 yards of total offense per game.
Quarterback Nick Watson was named the G-MAC Offense Player of the Week for the second time this season after throwing for five touchdowns and 330 yards against Saint Anselm.
Watson has a G-MAC-best 309.6 yards per game. His top receiver thus far has been Stanley Jackson, who is averaging a league-best 139.8 per game along with a team-high five touchdowns. The Dragons' run game has been led by JaQuan Hardy, who also ranks first in the G-MAC at 130.4 yards per game.
