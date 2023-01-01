The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team held a double-digit lead early in the second half, but Kelen Dietrich scored a game-high 24 points to help lead Delta State to a 71-62 comeback victory over the Panthers on Saturday at Walter Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Jordan Roland finished with 15 points to pace KWC (6-6), which claimed a 35-23 edge at intermission and took a 40-25 lead on Antonio Thomas’s jump shot a little more than two minutes into the second half.
Over the next 10:35, however, Delta State (3-10) scored 31 of the game’s 45 points — fueled by 12 points and four 3-pointers by Dietrich during that stretch — to pull ahead for a 54-49 advantage.
Miles Kennedy’s 3 put the Panthers back on top, 56-55, with 5:07 remaining, but a 10-0 run helped the Statesmen pull away for good. Delta State made 6-of-9 free throws over the final 1:15 to keep KWC at bay.
Eddie Jones Jr. finished with 13 points and five rebounds for Wesleyan, which shot 47.3% from the field, 10-of-24 from 3-point range (41.7%) and 0-for-3 at the free-throw line with 10 turnovers leading to 13 points for Delta State.
Roland dished six assists for the Panthers, and Thomas reeled in a team-high six rebounds.
Sam Smith posted 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Statesmen, and Maalik Cartwright added 15 points. Delta State shot 41.5% from the floor, including 53.9% after intermission, while making 12-of-30 3-pointers (40%) and 15-of-23 foul shots (65.2%) with only five turnovers leading to five points.
Both teams grabbed 29 rebounds, with Delta State taking a 10-7 edge in second-chance scoring. KWC led 18-10 in paint scoring and 15-9 in bench production.
KWC returns to action Thursday with a home matchup against conference foe Walsh.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 35 27 — 62
Kentucky Wesleyan (62) — Roland 16, Jones 13, Miles 9, Sisson 8, Aune 6, Boyd 4, Thomas 4, Fernandez 2.
Delta State (71) — Dietrich 24, Smith 16, Cartwright 15, Knight 7, Cotton 6, Moore 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.