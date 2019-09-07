Panthers fall at Madisonville, 52-15

MADISONVILLE -- The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team stayed perfect Friday night, handling Daviess County, 52-15, at Maroon Stadium
Jeriah Hightower exploded for 295 yards with five touchdowns off just 19 carries to lead the offensive explosion, as the Maroons improved to 3-0 on the year.
"It's a good performance from the guys tonight, not much you can complain about," said Madisonville coach Jay Burgett. "I can't remember the last time we scored 50 points."
Madisonville finished with 484 total yards, including 439 yards on the ground.
"We have such a strong brotherhood. We are all working for each other right now," said Hightower. "We are feeding off each other, and the offensive line is opening holes for me, and it's working."
Hightower got the show started from the first possession, breaking out for a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Maroons ahead on the very first play.
Daviess County (0-3) responded three plays later when Shane Riley broke loose for a 64-yard run that gutted the Maroons defense right up the middle. The score tied the game at 7 but proved to be one of the few highlights the Panthers had on the night.
The Maroons forced an intentional grounding in the endzone for a safety on DC's next possession.
"We had a great start defensively tonight. We just have to stop giving up that one big play," Burgett said. "Those things are going to happen with our aggressive style, but we have 19 seniors on this team, and they know how to handle the different situations."
Madisonville's Nick Grant converted a fourth-down fake punt on the ensuing possession, and Hightower capped off the possession with an 11-yard scoring run to put the Maroons ahead 16-7.
Hightower added a third touchdown with a 64-yard scamper, and a 10-yard scoring strike from Hayden Reynolds to Deljuan Johnson gave Madisonville a 31-7 lead at halftime.
The Maroons outscored DC 21-0 in the third quarter before the Panthers scored again in the fourth. DC quarterback Joe Humphreys scrambled for a 79-yard touchdown with 2:03 to play, and his two-point conversion pass to Isaiah Tomes provided the final margin.
Riley finished with 122 yards and a TD on just nine carries to lead the Panthers.
DC returns to action Friday against Ohio County in Hartford.
