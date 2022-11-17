Markel Aune and Jordan Roland scored 14 points apiece for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team, but Miles College was too much to overcome as the Panthers fell 67-61 on Wednesday at the Knox-Windham Gymnasium in Fairfield, Alabama.

KWC (0-3) shot better than 57% from the field during the second half in an attempt to climb out of a 29-21 halftime deficit, but Panthers coach Drew Cooper pointed to early confidence that helped Miles (2-0) stay on top.

