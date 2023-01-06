OWESPTS-01-06-23 KWC MEN'S BSKB GAMER dom

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Markel Aune shoots a layup while defended by Walsh University’s Quentin Toles during the first half Thursday at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team staged a late rally after falling behind in the second half, but the Panthers’ comeback bid came up short in a 76-68 loss to conference foe Walsh on Thursday at the Sportscenter.

Wesleyan (6-7, 2-3 in G-MAC) trailed by nine points in the early stages of the second half, but Walsh (7-6, 4-2) scored 17 of the next 24 points to go up 59-40 with 11:35 left to play.

