The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team staged a late rally after falling behind in the second half, but the Panthers’ comeback bid came up short in a 76-68 loss to conference foe Walsh on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Wesleyan (6-7, 2-3 in G-MAC) trailed by nine points in the early stages of the second half, but Walsh (7-6, 4-2) scored 17 of the next 24 points to go up 59-40 with 11:35 left to play.
Garrison Keeslar’s jump shot with 5:36 remaining pushed the Cavaliers to a 70-49 advantage — their largest lead of the game — before a 7-0 run pulled Wesleyan to within 14 points less than three minutes later.
The Panthers fell behind 75-58 on a 3 by Quentin Toles with 1:16 to go, and KWC closed the game on a 10-1 run for the contest’s final margin.
“Walsh has great length at every spot, they really do, and they’re a good team,” Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper said of the Cavaliers, who were paced by Toles’s game-high 29 points. “They’ve had some injuries. Keeslar, who’s an all-conference player, he hadn’t played in a handful of games. They’re better than their record shows.
“Walsh is a team that was preseason ranked No. 1 (in the G-MAC), and we knew it was going to be a big test.”
Wesleyan led 15-11 after a 3-pointer from Markel Aune with 13:08 left in the first half, but a 3 by Tim Smith Jr. sparked a 16-2 scoring outburst that put Walsh ahead by 10 points. Wesleyan answered with its own run, with consecutive 3s by Eddie Jones Jr. and Jordan Roland cutting the lead to just two points, but Walsh closed the first half on an 8-0 run for a 36-25 halftime advantage.
“This is a very good basketball team, and it’s very high-level basketball,” Cooper said. “Those are the plays that get made, and you’ve got to have the ability to hit back and play great basketball.”
Aune finished with 17 points for KWC, while Ben Sisson and JoMel Boyd added 11 points apiece. Sisson also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The Panthers shot 41.3% from the field, including 8-of-32 from 3-point distance (25%), and made 8-of-11 foul shots (72.7%) with only six turnovers leading to four points for Walsh.
Keeslar tallied 19 points for the Cavaliers, and Smith added 17 points with 10 rebounds as their team shot 48.2% from the floor, 12-of-22 from long range (54.5%) and 10-of-16 at the free-throw line (62.5%) with nine turnovers resulting in 12 points for KWC.
Walsh also won the battle of the boards (40-33) and second-chance scoring (14-13), with KWC claiming the edge in paint production (34-24) and bench scoring (20-2).
“Disappointed, very disappointed, in a handful of things of how we respond when things don’t go our way,” Cooper said. “One shot becomes two shots and three shots. Between our body language and our ability to respond to some of the adversity that hit us, it was not a good showing for us when it comes to those types of things, those intangibles.”
Wesleyan will look to right the ship when the Panthers take on Lake Erie in a 2:15 p.m. matchup Saturday at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 25 43 — 68
Walsh (76) — Toles 29, Keeslar 19, T. Smith 17, N. Smith 9, McHale 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (68) — Aune 17, Boyd 11, Sisson 11, Jones 8, Roland 8, Miles 7, Thomas 4, Gray 2.
