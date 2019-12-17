Senior guard Adam Goetz scored a game-high 25 points for Kentucky Wesleyan College, but hot-shooting Cedarville was too much to overcome Monday night as the Panthers fell 80-69 in a men's basketball conference matchup at the Sportscenter.
Goetz knocked down 9-of-14 shots from the field to pace the Panthers (3-6, 2-1 in G-MAC), who fell behind 36-30 at halftime and could never quite get over the hump during the second half.
The visiting Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-0) shot 52.5% from the floor, including 57% in the second half, and made 11-of-23 attempts from 3-point distance (47.8%). Branden Maughner led Cedarville with 22 points, while Quinton Green finished with 20.
"Cedarville's a good basketball team," KWC coach Drew Cooper said after the game. "Every mistake that we made, they exposed. They have enough firepower to do that with teams, to expose mistakes. Cedarville played a good basketball game."
Wesleyan fell behind 19-9 on Conner TenHove's 3 at the 11:42 mark of the first half, but the Panthers answered with a 10-2 run to climb back into contention. Eventually, the Yellow Jackets built a six-point advantage at halftime.
Cedarville opened the second half on an 8-0 run, but Goetz and junior guard Zach Hopewell scored four points apiece in an 8-0 run to help KWC hang around.
After falling behind 54-43 with 13 minutes remaining, KWC again had a response -- cutting the deficit to 65-62 on Goetz's jumper with 3:58 to play. However, the Yellow Jackets scored 15 of the game's final 22 points to seal the victory.
"Plays were made by Cedarville; they earned the win tonight," Cooper said. "There were mini-swings during the game that Cedarville won the majority of.
"When a team shoots 52%, 57% in the second half, they're gonna be tough to beat. ... Some of that was on us, and some of that was on Cedarville making plays."
Hopewell finished with 16 points for KWC, while junior forward Stew Currie contributed 10 points -- both off the bench. Sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile finished with a team-best nine rebounds to go with five assists and five points. Junior guard Jo Griffin led KWC with six assists and also scored seven points.
Wesleyan shot 40.7% from the floor, including 5-of-17 from deep (29.4%), and made 16-of-21 foul shots (76.2%).
The Panthers finished with a 17-7 edge in points off turnovers and committed just eight giveaways themselves, but Cedarville used a 37-25 rebounding advantage to outscore KWC 11-2 in second-chance opportunities.
Even with the loss, Cooper can see the strides his team has made this season, as the Panthers head into Tuesday's exhibition matchup at Western Kentucky in Bowling Green.
"Tomorrow night, we'll go in there and do our best to polish up," he said. "This was a nine-day layoff for us. I thought the rust did affect us early, but we settled in and still were in a place where we could've made enough plays to win the basketball game.
"We'll do our best to scratch and claw and try to compete with the big boys. We'll try to polish up some things to come back here and try to get a win Thursday, to be 3-1 in the league."
