The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team hung with Tiffin for the early portions of Saturday’s game, but the Dragons were too much to overcome as the Panthers fell 72-13 in their home finale at Steele Stadium.
“We have to understand how to fight and finish for a whole game,” first-year KWC head coach Tyrone Young said afterward. “I felt like there were moments in the first half where it was teetering on the cusp of this happening or us being in the ball game. A couple things don’t go our way, but we have to learn to fight through that adversity.”
Wesleyan (2-8, 1-6 in G-MAC) scored on Wiley Cain’s 45-yard touchdown pass to David Florence to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 13:25 left in the second quarter and appeared to be gaining steam after a third-down stop — but the Panthers were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after the play, giving the ball back to Tiffin (6-3, 6-1).
Moments later, Darius Pinnix ran in a 3-yard TD to put the Dragons up 24-10 with 10:39 left in the first half.
After that, Tiffin reeled off 31 unanswered points to claim a 55-10 lead at intermission.
“That was the snowball that got everything going,” Young said of the penalty. “That play hurts. If we get that stop, it’s 17-10 and we’re getting the ball back with a little bit of momentum. That was right after we just scored. We came out and would’ve gotten a three-and-out, but that play in particular and the explanation that I got — that was detrimental to us trying to finish the game.”
The Dragons picked up right where they left off in the second half, surging ahead 72-10 before Wesleyan scored again on Blake Vivrette’s 29-yard field goal with 3:45 to go.
For the game, Cain completed 19-of-36 pass attempts for 214 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions but was sacked seven times. Florence made four catches for 77 yards, and former Apollo High School standout Peyton Peters hauled in seven passes for a game-high 88 yards.
KWC running back Jatorian Dillard tallied 52 yards on 17 rushing attempts.
Tiffin quarterback Drew Zaubi connected on 11-of-20 passes for 172 yards with four TDs and an interception, and Pinnix posted 94 yards and a pair of scores on 18 rushes. Reserve running back Devin Nelson added 76 yards and a TD on nine carries.
The Dragons finished with a 450-206 edge in total yardage.
KWC will close out its season next week with a trip to No. 6 Ashland, and Young’s message to his players after Saturday’s contest was simple.
“After a game like this, it comes down to a want-to — us wanting to do the little things right,” he said. “There’s a lot of times in a game of football that it just boils down to the little things and doing the things that you’re asked to do and having attention to detail.
“We got to go back to the fundamental board — not even the drawing board — because it’s just wanting to finish and us being able to stand up to adversity and knowing what that looks like. That’s all it is, just going back to work.
“Everything that we want is in front of us, but we got to go out and get it. Nobody’s going to give it to us, especially in the G-MAC.”
