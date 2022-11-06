OWESPTS-11-06-22 KWC FB GAMER

Kentucky Wesleyan’s Jatorian Dillard is tackled by Tiffin’s Chucky Lewis after a gain in the first quarter Saturday at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team hung with Tiffin for the early portions of Saturday’s game, but the Dragons were too much to overcome as the Panthers fell 72-13 in their home finale at Steele Stadium.

“We have to understand how to fight and finish for a whole game,” first-year KWC head coach Tyrone Young said afterward. “I felt like there were moments in the first half where it was teetering on the cusp of this happening or us being in the ball game. A couple things don’t go our way, but we have to learn to fight through that adversity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.