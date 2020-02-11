Saturday may have been the start of something special for the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team.
The Panthers have been searching for that trademark victory all season — a “statement win,” as second-year coach Drew Cooper calls it — and they got, perhaps, their biggest lift of the year. In a game that went back and forth, to and fro, Wesleyan sophomore center Sasha Sukhanov tipped in a missed shot with 0.4 seconds remaining, and the Panthers held on for a 67-66 win over visiting Hillsdale.
After coming so close a few times this season, like falling 59-56 to Findlay last Thursday or suffering a 77-75 defeat to No. 4 Lincoln Memorial on Dec. 22, Wesleyan proved it can hang with — and even defeat, mind you — some of the top teams on the schedule.
The win improved KWC to 8-13 overall and, more importantly, 7-7 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference competition.
And, even though the Panthers close the regular season with five straight road contests, there was already a new-found sense of confidence and belief within the team following its Saturday victory.
“We’re gonna have to get those wins,” said junior guard Zach Hopewell, who scored a game-high 17 points against Hillsdale. “If we just dial in and do what we did tonight, we’re gonna win those games and make a run in the G-MAC tournament.”
Which is absolutely true.
If the Panthers can put forth the same focus and intensity they displayed against the Chargers, who entered Saturday at 14-7 overall and 10-2 in conference play, then the potential is there for a deep postseason run.
The game wasn’t perfect, of course. KWC trailed by seven points at halftime, Wesleyan committed the most turnovers (13) it’s seen since Jan. 2, and the offense stagnated at points down the stretch.
Still, the Panthers never panicked, despite facing the third-best team in the conference. Instead, KWC stuck with the game plan, outrebounded the Chargers 33-27 and stayed firm on both ends of the floor, despite Hillsdale’s relentless physicality.
If you only look at the G-MAC standings, it may not look like the win was anything special. After all, the Panthers are still seventh in the league, even with the new point-rating system in place. In fact, KWC still needs to win games on the road in order to reach the league tournament.
But this wasn’t about numbers or, really, any sort of statistics. This was about toughness and the momentum that can stem from it.
“This was obviously good for us in the records and standings,” Cooper said, “but in order for our enthusiasm — to come in here Monday, continue to grind and get on that bus on Wednesday and try to take care of business on the road the rest of the year, we absolutely needed it.”
The most encouraging part for Wesleyan fans should be the way the Panthers responded in the second half.
After trailing 38-31 at intermission, following what could’ve been a back-breaking 3-pointer by Hillsdale just before the first-half buzzer, KWC came out in the second half on a 7-0 run and played lockdown defense the rest of the way. The Panthers limited the Chargers to just 28.6% shooting in the second half after converting 51.8% of their attempts in the first 20 minutes.
To put that in perspective, Hillsdale shot 52% the first time the two teams met — a 72-60 win in favor of the Chargers on Jan. 16.
“Defense was better,” Cooper said. “I think that really digests with our guys right now. We really studied our defensive field-goal percentage (.470) and where it sits in the league (10th), and it’s not a positive. That resonates with our guys right now. We’re a better team, defensively, than we were three weeks ago.”
So, the Panthers are showing steady improvement. They aren’t making the same mistakes they did at the beginning of the season, and they’re finding out what winning basketball is all about.
As Joel Embiid would say, they’re trusting the process.
With a signature win now under its belt, Wesleyan is poised for a strong close to the regular season — and the Panthers know it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.