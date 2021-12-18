Cole Burch and Gage Phelps scored 17 points apiece to help Daviess County High School hold off hot-shooting Parker Gray and Owensboro Catholic for a 65-60 victory Friday night at the Sportscenter.
“It’s a win,” Panthers coach Neil Hayden said afterward. “It’s a district win, at that. Our guys, I was proud of them for staying with it.
“We had a couple chances to extend the lead. Catholic, to their credit, came back, and I thought we responded each time that they made a run. Always happy to get a win, especially here.”
Gray poured in a game-high 31 points, including 13 of the Aces’ 14 first-quarter points. Gray’s midrange jumper with 1:54 left in the first quarter drew Catholic to within 16-14 until Phelps closed the frame with four points to give his team a six-point lead.
Tut Carrico’s bucket early in the second quarter sparked a 10-0 scoring outburst, giving the Aces a 24-22 lead with 2:45 until intermission. However, DC closed the quarter on an 8-1 run to assume a 30-25 lead.
A floater by Gray and a pair of foul shots by Carrico pulled the Aces to within 38-36 with 4:12 left in the third, but DC again had an answer. Layups by Phelps and Burch, along with a corner 3-pointer by Jack Payne and a two-handed dunk by Devonte McCampbell, pushed the Panthers to a 47-39 advantage entering the fourth.
Reid Clark’s steal and layup with 2:59 remaining brought Catholic to within five points, but the Aces could get no closer from there.
Each time Catholic made a run, Hayden said, his team responded.
“My hope is it gives us confidence in our style of play and what we want to do and how we execute,” he said. “Hopefully we get better at that as we go and we’re not in some of those situations.
“Anytime you get a win against (Catholic) — they’re well-coached and they always play hard. Gray had a game. We know we’re going to enjoy a win anytime we can beat them.”
Point guard Jonathan Moss was a late scratch to the lineup for DC (3-3, 1-1 in 9th District), and Hayden credited Phelps for stepping up when the Panthers needed it.
“Very aggressive, had some great drives, but he was efficient,” Hayden said. “He was 6-of-8, 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds overall, gave us 21 minutes. Very efficient, very aggressive.”
Carrico finished with 14 points for Catholic, which slipped to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Aces play again Saturday at Butler County.
DC returns to action Monday in the Cecilia Bank Classic at Breckinridge County High School.
DAVIESS COUNTY 20 10 19 16 — 65
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 11 14 21 — 60
Daviess County (65) — Burch 17, Phelps 17, McCampbell 8, Payne 8, Dees 7, Tomes 5, McCain 3.
Owensboro Catholic (60) — Gray 31, Carrico 14, Barber 8, Clark 3, Beickman 2, Sims 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.