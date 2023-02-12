Five players scored in double figures, led by Jordan Roland’s 20 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team converted a season-high 27 free throws to hold off Findlay for an 83-74 conference victory Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.

Antonio Thomas finished with 17 points and four assists, Jomel Boyd produced 14 points and eight rebounds, Beezy Fernanez tallied 11 points, and Ben Sisson recorded 10 points and a game-best nine rebounds as KWC made 27-of-33 foul shots (81.8%) — including a 25-of-29 mark in the second half.

