Five players scored in double figures, led by Jordan Roland’s 20 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team converted a season-high 27 free throws to hold off Findlay for an 83-74 conference victory Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
Antonio Thomas finished with 17 points and four assists, Jomel Boyd produced 14 points and eight rebounds, Beezy Fernanez tallied 11 points, and Ben Sisson recorded 10 points and a game-best nine rebounds as KWC made 27-of-33 foul shots (81.8%) — including a 25-of-29 mark in the second half.
The Panthers’ performance came as a result of their enthusiasm at practice Friday after a tough loss to Tiffin the night before, KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward.
“Credit to our guys to come back and win this basketball game,” said Cooper, whose squad improved to 12-12 overall and 8-8 in G-MAC play. “I was nervous about coming into practice yesterday and looking them in the eye, because Thursday was a gut punch. And our guys had a tremendous, tremendous basketball practice yesterday. They were spirited, they were confident, so I credit our guys for being able to turn it around here.
“I’m not proud of our overall record, but I’m proud of our culture. In lesser cultures, that could’ve been our season Thursday night. I’m very proud of our team to come in here and do what we talked about, which is make plays. This was a win that we needed, and it started yesterday when we came into practice.”
The Panthers shot 56% from the field in the first half, making 6-of-12 3-pointers in the process.
Sisson’s layup with 1:04 left in the first half pushed Wesleyan to a 36-28 lead, but a quick score and Khalil Luster’s jumper just before the buzzer brought Findlay to within four points at halftime.
“We were struggling in the first half getting out to guys, because they run a lot of continuity action with backscreens, and they’re all shooters,” Cooper said of Findlay. “So, players were either setting backscreens or using downscreens, and getting from the interior to outside the 3-point line to challenge 3-point shots was a challenge for us. They hit five 3s in the first half.
“We did a better job challenging in the second half. They hit a bunch of 3s to keep them in it there in the last two minutes. Credit them, the last two minutes took about 20 minutes, and that’s what you want to do in that situation.”
Findlay stayed within striking distance during the second half, but KWC wasn’t deterred. Sisson split a pair of foul shots that started a 10-2 run — capped off by a Thomas 3-pointer with 6:46 to go — that put Wesleyan up 61-50.
Thomas sank a pair of foul shots that gave KWC its largest lead at 72-59 with 1:49 left. The Oilers climbed back to within 78-72 with 40 seconds left, but KWC made 5-of-6 foul shots to keep Findlay at bay.
“It was a good effort,” said Cooper, whose team committed only one turnover in the second half. “Our execution offensively was very good, in terms of our players’ buy-in to throw the ball inside and play off of them — play off of Ben and play off of Beezy. We talked quite a bit about guys making plays, because there’s no substitute for that.”
KWC shot 50% from the field for the game, including an 8-of-22 mark from beyond the arc (36.4%), and finished with only nine turnovers. The Panthers commanded the boards, 35-29, leading to a 19-7 advantage in second-chance scoring.
Nathan Bruns scored 20 points for Findlay, while Josh Thorbahn and Joey Edmonds added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Oilers shot 45.3% from the floor, 10-of-27 from 3-point distance (37%) and 6-of-8 at the foul line (75%) with six turnovers.
KWC returns to action Thursday with a home conference matchup against Trevecca Nazarene.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 36 47 — 83
Findlay (74) — Bruns 20, Thorbahn 11, Edmonds 10, Luster 8, Roth 8, Owens 7, Stover 5, Landers 3, Swaine 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (83) — Roland 20, Thomas 17, Boyd 14, Fernandez 11, Sisson 10, Jones 6, Miles 5.
