Panthers finding balance on both ends of soccer field

Daviess County has been a boys' soccer team that has played well on both sides of the field, especially in the second half of the season.
The Panthers didn't have much experience overall, and they've had to deal with some injuries. Yet their older players have been leaders and big-time scorers, and the younger players who had to step up for injured teammates did well.
They take a 19-2-2 record into the KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinals at Warren Central on Saturday. DC beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 3-2 on Tuesday in the Semi-State 2 game to advance.
"Defensively everybody has stuck to what we've been trying to do, stay on our feet defensively, help each other out, stay organized mainly, tracking runners," DCHS coach Doug Sandifer said.
The Panthers back line has been strong, allowing 1.2 goals per game, with sophomore Cody Clark making 82 saves at keeper.
Jacob Boling has been the team's leading scorer with 31 goals. Hunter Clark has scored and distributed with 22 goals and 22 assists.
"Offensively Jacob and Hunter present a lot of problems for people," Sandifer said. "We're probably going to Hunter more than I would like. I would like to see us balance both sides of the field. The game-winning assist from Tanner Anderson (Tuesday night) came from the other side of the field. I think we do a good job of attacking backs on the outside, wear them down over the duration of an 80-minute game, they get tired, a little impatient defensively, that's when they stab at the ball, and that gives us chances."
Boling is one of three seniors on the entire roster.
DC's younger players have had to improve over the course of the whole season.
"The kids are not playing like freshmen and sophomores, they got those young mistakes out of their system, now they're just playing, playing within roles of what we want them to do," Sandifer said.
With a squad so young, DC has used a multi-faceted leadership model.
Sandifer said most of the on-field leadership has come from Boling, who is a vocal leader.
"Others have led quietly in other ways, like having consistent effort in each game," Sandifer said. "I can't remember when I said somebody had a bad game. They seem to bring consistent effort and performance. That's what we need from a lot of these guys, just do their job effectively. We have guys who do a lot of things that go unnoticed."
One of those elements that don't show up on a stat sheet is breaking up an attack by the other team. Bay La is a junior who has chased down numerous opposing offensive players because he can close on people quickly, and his role has been to break up those offensive attacks.
Freshman Nate Dailey and junior Hayden Glover are two others who have done things consistently like intercepting a pass or winning a ball in the air that might give DC a chance to counter.
All of those parts, along with two players accounting for 53 goals, have proven to be a strong combination as DC is one of the last eight boys' soccer teams still playing in Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.