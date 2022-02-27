Although the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday, the Panthers are already gearing up for next season.
KWC finished the 2021-22 campaign at 14-14 overall and 9-11 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play, landing just outside the top six in the league’s standings. The Panthers will miss the postseason as a result.
However, Wesleyan closed the year on a positive note — garnering victories in four of its last five outings, including a 86-73 win over Lake Erie on Senior Night.
Panthers coach Drew Cooper, who wrapped up his fourth season in Owensboro, noted his team’s razor-thin margin of error throughout the campaign but was glad to see their late-season push.
“I’m well aware of the expectations here at Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Cooper, whose squad went 1-5 in overtime games and competed without key players for crucial stretches this year. “Clearly, we’re not there. The last time I won the last game of the year was in 2011 at Bellarmine when we won the national championship. It’s an odd feeling when you win and didn’t have the body of work, given the six of 11 teams that make the conference tournament.
“I’ll go to my grave saying the 21-22 season, we were a very good basketball team that was 12 to 18 possessions away from being regionally ranked.”
Wesleyan will lose the services of three seniors — 6-foot-4 guard Wyatt Battaile (14.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), 5-11 reserve point guard Jamil Wilson (7.7 ppg, 4 apg) and 6-5 wing Nathan Boyle (4.9 ppg).
Each player contributed to the Panthers’ success, and Cooper commended Boyle for his development throughout college.
“I say the same thing about Boyle every time someone asks me about him,” Cooper said of the former Apollo High School standout. “A great story of a four-year kid who came in as a true walk-on and did not play, wasn’t even a thought to get out there. He developed and bought in and worked at it, and when it comes to what college basketball is about, he is the American dream.”
And, even with his team’s struggles at times this year, Cooper was pleased with the way his players responded each time.
“I’m very lucky to have gone into a team full of mature, dependable, good, young men that are also very, very good at basketball,” he said. “I’m very, very lucky.”
The Panthers will now turn their attention to 2022-23 with plans to bring back 6-1 junior guard Jordan Roland (14.3 ppg), 6-6 junior forward Ben Sisson (9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg), 6-6 junior forward Jomel Boyd (9.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and 6-2 junior guard Antonio Thomas (7.3 ppg, 3.6 apg), along with counting on signees and continued internal development.
“Everyone has players,” Cooper said. “Everyone has talent, and there are so many good players out there. It comes down to the moment, it comes down to your players’ buy-in, to the belief behind the scouting report and the player development part of it.
“To distinguish ourselves, we’ve got to call on our returners to embrace some of our adversity this year and some of the times we came up short because of a five-point swing that was extremely detrimental to us. We’re going to sign some kids that are expected to make an impact.”
KWC coaches know how important the program is to Panthers fans, and Cooper has never taken the support for granted.
“It’s just a special place with special people,” he said. “I’m the luckiest man in the world to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.